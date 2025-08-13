Former AIADMK MP Maitreyan Joins DMK

Chennai: Former AIADMK Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan joined the DMK on Wednesday in the presence of party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet, Chennai.
Maitreyan, considered a close ally of former CM J Jayalalithaa, was welcomed by ministers Durai Murugan, E V Velu, K N Nehru, deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior party leaders.
Maitreyan had been reportedly dissatisfied with the functioning of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) for the last few months. Soon after his move, EPS ordered his expulsion from AIADMK.
Maitreyan's Political Career
- Maitreyan, a renowned cancer specialist from Chennai, joined the BJP in 1991 and contested from South Chennai in 1996.
- In 1999, he switched over to the AIADMK in the presence of the then party supremo Jayalalithaa.
- In 2002, he was elected as an MP to the Rajya Sabha and subsequently, was elected as an MP from the AIADMK three times, 2002-2004, 2007-2013 and 2013-19.
- He also served as Special Representative of the AIADMK government from 2004 to 2006.
- After Jayalalithaa's death in 2016, Maitreyan became a supporter of the camp led by former CM O Panneerselvam and was expelled from the AIADMK.
- He returned to the BJP in 2023 and served in the saffron party for a year.
- In 2024, he again returned to the AIADMK in the presence of EPS.
However, he had been dissatisfied with EPS for the past few months and joined the DMK today. His move is seen as a major setback for the AIADMK ahead of assembly elections in Tamil Nadu next year.
Recent Defections
Maitreyan's defection comes days after two AIADMK leaders, A Anwhar Raajhaa, former labour minister, and MLA V R Karthik Thondaiman joined the DMK.
Thondaiman, who accused AIADMK of encouraging religious propaganda, had joined DMK on August 6. Prior to this, on July 21, Raajhaa joined the DMK and alleged that the AIADMK was "getting trapped in BJP's hand".
