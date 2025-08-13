ETV Bharat / state

Former AIADMK MP Maitreyan Joins DMK

Maitreyan joins DMK in presence of CM Stalin and other ministers ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Former AIADMK Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan joined the DMK on Wednesday in the presence of party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet, Chennai.

Maitreyan, considered a close ally of former CM J Jayalalithaa, was welcomed by ministers Durai Murugan, E V Velu, K N Nehru, deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior party leaders.

Maitreyan had been reportedly dissatisfied with the functioning of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) for the last few months. Soon after his move, EPS ordered his expulsion from AIADMK.

Maitreyan's Political Career