'Vulnerable' In 'Volatile Kashmir': Former ADGP, Ex-Divisional Commissioner Among VIPs Face Security Cut By J&K Admin

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer Munir Khan and his retired IAS brother and former Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan are among those whose security protection has been cut down or withdrawn by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh led Jammu and Kashmir administration.
The decision has invited anger and anxiety from the bureaucrats and politicians concerned, as they argue the move puts them in a "vulnerable" situation in "volatile" Kashmir.
The District Police Srinagar, citing the decision of the State Level Committee (SLC) in March this year, has withdrawn 130 Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and residential guards of 57 VIPs which include politicians, former police officers, retired judges and media-persons.
"In compliance with the decision taken by the State Level Committee (SLC) on March 30, 2024, security cover with the various protected persons is withdrawn with immediate effect," the order issued by SSP Srinagar reads, citing a communication from Police Headquarters, Srinagar.
"All Zonal SSPs of District Srinagar shall ensure complete withdrawal of above CAPF/Armed guards from their respective jurisdictions and similarly DySP DAR DPL Srinagar shall immediately call back / withdraw all PSOs/ guards... from the district to DPL Srinagar for further duties," reads the order issued on July 2.
Of these, 28 are politicians belonging to BJP, Apni Party, Peoples Conference, National Conference, Congress and other smaller parties, five are former judges, six are retired police officials and three are bureaucrats including retired Baseer Khan.
Former ADGP of Jammu and Kashmir police Munir Khan, who has Z+ security cover, has seen a major security cut as his PSOs and residential guards have been withdrawn. His brother Baseer Khan, a Z category VIP, who retired as divisional commissioner Kashmir, has also seen a big cut in his security cover.
Munir Khan was ADGP Law and Order while Baseer Khan was divisional commissioner Kashmir when the Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019. After his retirement, Munir was appointed member of Jammu and Kashmir Socially & Educationally Backward Classes Commission. One of the retired officials whose protection has been withdrawn pleaded helplessness with the administration's decision.
"What can we do; it is the government's decision... but it will make us vulnerable. The decision must be reviewed," he told ETV Bharat, requesting not to be named.
Apni Party and Peoples Conference who are accused of being "B-Teams" of BJP by their political opponents have also seen a major security cut of their leaders.
Former Srinagar Mayor and Apni Party Youth president Junaid Mattu, a Z protectee, and Apni's Party's provincial president Ashraf Mir are among the seven leaders of the party whose security has been withdrawn. Mir contested the recent parliament elections in Srinagar and lost his security deposit against NC's Aga Ruhullah Mehdi.
Four members of ruling BJP feature in the list of the political leaders whose security cover has been withdrawn. Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone has also seen security withdrawal with four leaders including three from Ansari family bearing the brunt. Imran Ansari has been spared in the list, however his uncle Abid Ansari's security has been cut.
Former legislator and Z category protectee, Abid Ansari, said the security withdrawal will make him vulnerable and restrict his political activities as assembly elections are upcoming.
"I have security cover from the last 20 years, during which I have been attacked five times by militants. The fresh security withdrawal will restrict my political activities ahead of the upcoming assembly elections," Abid told ETV Bharat.
Four leaders of National Conference including former education minister and member parliament Muhammad Shafi Uri and Congress including former J&K finance minister Tariq Karra too are in the list. The list also includes six media persons and of them security cover of four has been withdrawn. Dr Sajad Uri, son of NC leader Shafi Uri, said that his father is a former legislator, minister and member of parliament who has now been left with "only single PSO".
