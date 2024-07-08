ETV Bharat / state

'Vulnerable' In 'Volatile Kashmir': Former ADGP, Ex-Divisional Commissioner Among VIPs Face Security Cut By J&K Admin

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer Munir Khan and his retired IAS brother and former Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan are among those whose security protection has been cut down or withdrawn by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Singh led Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The decision has invited anger and anxiety from the bureaucrats and politicians concerned, as they argue the move puts them in a "vulnerable" situation in "volatile" Kashmir.

The District Police Srinagar, citing the decision of the State Level Committee (SLC) in March this year, has withdrawn 130 Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and residential guards of 57 VIPs which include politicians, former police officers, retired judges and media-persons.

"In compliance with the decision taken by the State Level Committee (SLC) on March 30, 2024, security cover with the various protected persons is withdrawn with immediate effect," the order issued by SSP Srinagar reads, citing a communication from Police Headquarters, Srinagar.

"All Zonal SSPs of District Srinagar shall ensure complete withdrawal of above CAPF/Armed guards from their respective jurisdictions and similarly DySP DAR DPL Srinagar shall immediately call back / withdraw all PSOs/ guards... from the district to DPL Srinagar for further duties," reads the order issued on July 2.

Of these, 28 are politicians belonging to BJP, Apni Party, Peoples Conference, National Conference, Congress and other smaller parties, five are former judges, six are retired police officials and three are bureaucrats including retired Baseer Khan.

Former ADGP of Jammu and Kashmir police Munir Khan, who has Z+ security cover, has seen a major security cut as his PSOs and residential guards have been withdrawn. His brother Baseer Khan, a Z category VIP, who retired as divisional commissioner Kashmir, has also seen a big cut in his security cover.

Munir Khan was ADGP Law and Order while Baseer Khan was divisional commissioner Kashmir when the Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019. After his retirement, Munir was appointed member of Jammu and Kashmir Socially & Educationally Backward Classes Commission. One of the retired officials whose protection has been withdrawn pleaded helplessness with the administration's decision.