ETV Bharat / state

Former AAP MLA SK Bagga, Who Defeated Kiran Bedi, Passes Away At 71

New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA SK Bagga, who represented Delhi’s Krishna Nagar assembly seat, passed away on Wednesday. He was 71.

Bagga won the legislator’s seat twice consecutively and was well-known for his political achievements. He hogged headlines after defeating Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate, in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections. In 2020, he beat BJP's Dr Anil Goyal in his consecutive victory from the Krishna Nagar seat.

Bagga opted out of the assembly polls, citing health issues in recent Delhi polls, after which the AAP nominated his son, Vikas Bagga, to run in his place.

During the polls campaigning, Bagga was hospitalised due to his deteriorating health and continued to remain in poor health following the elections, which saw his son lose to BJP's Dr Goyal.