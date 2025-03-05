Former AAP MLA SK Bagga, Who Defeated Kiran Bedi, Passes Away At 71

New Delhi: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA SK Bagga, who represented Delhi’s Krishna Nagar assembly seat, passed away on Wednesday. He was 71.
Bagga won the legislator’s seat twice consecutively and was well-known for his political achievements. He hogged headlines after defeating Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate, in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections. In 2020, he beat BJP's Dr Anil Goyal in his consecutive victory from the Krishna Nagar seat.
Bagga opted out of the assembly polls, citing health issues in recent Delhi polls, after which the AAP nominated his son, Vikas Bagga, to run in his place.
During the polls campaigning, Bagga was hospitalised due to his deteriorating health and continued to remain in poor health following the elections, which saw his son lose to BJP's Dr Goyal.
ओम शांति🙏— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 5, 2025
आम आदमी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता व कृष्णा नगर विधानसभा के पूर्व विधायक श्री SK बग्गा जी का निधन अत्यंत दुखद है।
SK बग्गा जी का जनता के प्रति समर्पण हम सभी को सदैव प्रेरणा देगा। pic.twitter.com/Ryuh3Sa1IB
The AAP expressed sadness over Bagga’s demise. Taking to X, the party wrote, “The demise of senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former MLA of Krishna Nagar Assembly, Shri SK Bagga ji, is extremely sad.”
“SK Bagga ji's dedication towards the people will always inspire all of us,” it said.
AAP leader Jugal Arora termed his death a big loss to the party and Delhi politics. “He lived a very simple life. As MLA, he was committed to the all-round development of Krishna Nagar and was known for his sociable nature, always standing by people in their happiness and sorrow," Arora said.
Bagga held an LLB and an M.Com degree from Meerut University. He practised as a lawyer for 40 years and was also involved in Anna Hazare's anti-corruption campaign, where he met Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the AAP.