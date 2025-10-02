ETV Bharat / state

Former AAP Functionary Accuses Punjab Minister Balbir Singh Of Sexual Harassment; Court Sends Notice

Patiala: Patiala district court on Wednesday issued a notice to Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh following a complaint of sexual harassment by a former functionary of Aam Aadmi Party.

A former president of the Patiala district chapter of the party’s women’s wing accused the minister of sending messages late at night and inviting her to his house. “The Health Minister tried to touch me inappropriately many times. When I spoke out against these acts, my husband and I were threatened that if this matter reached anyone, false cases would be registered and my family would be implicated, "she said.

'This sexual harassment was going on for almost one and a half years. During this time, the minister's close advocate also used to touch her inappropriately”, the former party functionary said. “Apart from this”, she added, “I was forced to do wrong things to get the MC ticket, but since I refused, I had to lose the ticket”.

The complainant further said that she had written to the party convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, requesting a meeting, but she wasn’t given a time. “Even when I tried to express my pain to the coordinator of the state in charge of Rajasthan, I was reprimanded by that coordinator for being close to the minister,” she said.