Former AAP Functionary Accuses Punjab Minister Balbir Singh Of Sexual Harassment; Court Sends Notice
The complainant said that she had written to the party convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, requesting a meeting, but she wasn’t given a time.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 10:11 AM IST
Patiala: Patiala district court on Wednesday issued a notice to Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh following a complaint of sexual harassment by a former functionary of Aam Aadmi Party.
A former president of the Patiala district chapter of the party’s women’s wing accused the minister of sending messages late at night and inviting her to his house. “The Health Minister tried to touch me inappropriately many times. When I spoke out against these acts, my husband and I were threatened that if this matter reached anyone, false cases would be registered and my family would be implicated, "she said.
'This sexual harassment was going on for almost one and a half years. During this time, the minister's close advocate also used to touch her inappropriately”, the former party functionary said. “Apart from this”, she added, “I was forced to do wrong things to get the MC ticket, but since I refused, I had to lose the ticket”.
The complainant further said that she had written to the party convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, requesting a meeting, but she wasn’t given a time. “Even when I tried to express my pain to the coordinator of the state in charge of Rajasthan, I was reprimanded by that coordinator for being close to the minister,” she said.
The former party leader also alleged that the minister had made the Panchayat Bhawan in Patiala city his head office, where she was called and sexually harassed several times. She said that her family is in great danger. “At any time, they can be framed by filing false cases against them, or an attempt can be made to take their life”, she added.
The complaint has been registered under sections 114, 115(2), 56, 61, 74, 75(1)(i)(ii), 76, 78, 79, 351(1), 351(2), 351(3), 351(4), 356(1), 356(2), and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court said that this complaint should be registered and the hearing should be continued. The notice also clarified that the accused will be given an opportunity to present their case as per the provisions of section 223(1) of the BNSS 2023.
However, the court has also stated that at present this notice will not be considered as a “summons”. The issue of personal appearance and bail of the accused will arise only after the summons order is issued. The court has fixed the next date as October 23, 2025, and has ordered the issuance of notices to all the accused parties accordingly.
Yesterday, AAP took significant action by suspending the former district women’s president from all positions with immediate effect. This decision was made over her protest outside the Tripuri police station on the mobile data deletion case, during which she accused the police of inaction. The party had asked her for an explanation, but, dissatisfied with her response, proceeded with her suspension.
