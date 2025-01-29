ETV Bharat / state

Tahir Hussain Launches Poll Campaign In Mustafabad Under Police Supervision

New Delhi: Former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain launched his election campaign in Mustafabad here on Wednesday under police custody, a day after the Supreme Court granted him six-day custody parole.

Contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls on an AIMIM ticket, Hussain stepped out of Tihar Jail at 6 am and reached his election office in Mustafabad's 25-Foota Road where he interacted with supporters and greeted residents while being escorted by armed security personnel.

However, as per the Supreme Court's directives, he is prohibited from visiting his Karawal Nagar home -- an alleged site of the 2020 riots -- and was restricted from making any public statements regarding the ongoing cases against him.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday granted Hussain custody parole from January 29 to February 3, allowing him to campaign under police supervision for 12 hours daily, from 6 am to 6 pm.