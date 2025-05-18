ETV Bharat / state

Form Special Force to Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators From Jharkhand: Champai Soren to Govt

Ranchi: Senior BJP leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Sunday urged the Hemant Soren-led government to form a special task force to identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state.

He claimed that Jharkhand's demography is rapidly changing due to Bangladeshi infiltration, which poses a threat to the existence of tribal communities.

"I thank the central government for taking a decisive step in the fight against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the country. Now, I urge the state government to form a task force to identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Jharkhand," Champai Soren said while addressing the media.

He claimed that the demography of the state, particularly in the tribal-majority Santhal Pargana and Kolhan regions, is "changing due to infiltrators".

"I have consistently raised my voice against this issue and religious conversion, but the ruling alliance led by JMM remains silent on these serious matters. The infiltrators are depriving tribals and Moolvasis (original inhabitants) of their rights," he said.