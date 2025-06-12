Dreaming In Dark: The Forgotten Inmates Of Ranchi’s St. Michael’s Blind School Press Panic Button For Safety

By Chandan Bhattacharya

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Just because they cannot see, discoloured washbasins, broken buildings, decayed plasters of walls, dirty washrooms and dangerous surroundings filled with snakes, cannot be their way of life. But it is. For inmates of the St. Michael’s Blind School in Ranchi, who already deal with the challenges of vision, the school and hostel have been nothing less than a nightmare.

In pursuit of happiness, these girls have walked thus far towards the light. Not many of them can visualise that the very road is littered with hurdles and darkness. But for those who can, it is a panic call to save from further misery.

Dreaming In Dark: The Forgotten Girls of Ranchi’s Blind School Call For Safety, Security And Dignity (ETV Bharat)

For a government that has been claiming “Abua Raj, Abua Sarkar”—our rule, our government, with campaigns like Maiya Samman Yojana, meant to empower tribal women and girls, the reality on the ground tells a starkly different story.

Betrayed by promises, these girls are now appealing for help, urging authorities to pay heed to the problems they are staying amidst.

Founded in 1898 by British missionary Lady Acuner with just two blind children, the school was once an institution Ranchi prided in. It has also produced bright students, some even playing for India’s blind T20 cricket team, like Golu Kumar, a former captain. But that pride has given way to pity.

Being a missionary school under CDES (Chotanagpur Diocesan Education Society), the school gets barely any government support though it is affiliated to the Jharkhand Academic Council. The education department provides some monetary assistance but that too is little given the needs of the 150-odd inmates of the school. The building that the education department built in 2003 is falling apart but nothing is being done to make things right.

Though the students have often been voicing their concerns about the dilapidated building, broken window panes and unsafe surroundings, neither the school authorities nor the state government has taken ownership. The school is now in an abandoned state, decaying, and unsafe.

Plasters have fallen, walls are broken and vegetation around the school has been a home to insects and snakes. Exposed electric wires dangle and stairs chapped threatening the safety of already vulnerable children. Even the CCTV cameras are broken.

Since the school has more number of girls, they feel toilets are so bad that it affects their health. At nights, things worsen for them.

“We are so terrified to go to the toilet surrounded by bushes which could be dangerous. I get really scared at night. There are times we cannot even change clothes without being afraid because the window panes are non-existent and we fear someone could see us,” a visually challenged girl stated.

Add to the woes, absence of a female warden. Neither is there a dedicated guard at night.

Despite complaints, no action has allegedly been taken by the government. The Project Council under the Education Department supports teacher honorariums and study material but there is reportedly no budget allocated.

The situation in the school and hostel raise concerns about campaigns like Sukanya Samriddhi, Maiya Samman, and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao which promise dignity and equality to girls across India. These girls are not numbers in a file. They are students who dream of becoming lawyers, civil servants or even teachers. But today, they do not have clean clothes or safe beds.

Though the school administration claims to have written to the authorities concerned time and again, sometimes even inviting them for visits, but all of it have resulted in false assurances and inaction.