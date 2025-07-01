ETV Bharat / state

'Please Forgive Me, Father': Tiruppur Woman Ends Life 78 Days After Marriage, Alleges Torture By Husband And In-Laws In Voice Note

Tiruppur: A little over two months after her marriage, a 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inside a parked car on Saveur Road at Avinasi in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. Before taking the extreme step, she reportedly sent an audio message to her father on WhatsApp citing the reasons.

The victim, identified as Rithanya, in the purported voice note that she sent to her father, alleged being subjected to mental and physical torture by her husband and in-laws.

Rithanya, daughter of Annadurai and Jayasudha from Kaikatti Puthur, was married to Kavin Kumar, son of Eeswaramoorthy and Chitradevi. Accused Kavin happens to be the grandson of Krishnan, the Tiruppur District Congress President. The couple had been married for just 78 days, police said.

While Rithanya was found dead inside her car, police revealed that she sent an audio message to her father via WhatsApp, saying, "I could not bear the mental and physical torture by Kavinkumar. My husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law are torturing me. I can no longer live this life. Please forgive me, father."

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Rithanya's father and the audio recording serving as evidence, Sevoor police arrested her husband Kavinkumar, her father-in-law Eeswaramoorthy, and mother-in-law Chitradevi. However, owing to medical reasons, Chitradevi was granted conditional bail.

As per reports, an investigation is underway under the supervision of RTO Mohanasundaram at the Tiruppur Sub-Collector's Office.