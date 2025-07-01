'Please Forgive Me, Father': Tiruppur Woman Ends Life 78 Days After Marriage, Alleges Torture By Husband And In-Laws In Voice Note

Tiruppur: A little over two months after her marriage, a 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide inside a parked car on Saveur Road at Avinasi in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district. Before taking the extreme step, she reportedly sent an audio message to her father on WhatsApp citing the reasons.
The victim, identified as Rithanya, in the purported voice note that she sent to her father, alleged being subjected to mental and physical torture by her husband and in-laws.
Rithanya, daughter of Annadurai and Jayasudha from Kaikatti Puthur, was married to Kavin Kumar, son of Eeswaramoorthy and Chitradevi. Accused Kavin happens to be the grandson of Krishnan, the Tiruppur District Congress President. The couple had been married for just 78 days, police said.
While Rithanya was found dead inside her car, police revealed that she sent an audio message to her father via WhatsApp, saying, "I could not bear the mental and physical torture by Kavinkumar. My husband, mother-in-law, and father-in-law are torturing me. I can no longer live this life. Please forgive me, father."
On the basis of a complaint lodged by Rithanya's father and the audio recording serving as evidence, Sevoor police arrested her husband Kavinkumar, her father-in-law Eeswaramoorthy, and mother-in-law Chitradevi. However, owing to medical reasons, Chitradevi was granted conditional bail.
As per reports, an investigation is underway under the supervision of RTO Mohanasundaram at the Tiruppur Sub-Collector's Office.
Rithanya's parents have demanded stringent action against her husband and in-laws.
Her father Annadurai said, "They harassed my daughter so much that she could not bear it. At first I didn't believe her when she told me. I regret it. They tortured her for money and jewelry. Her father-in-law once told me that his son had certain expectations in the bedroom."
Rithanya's mother Jayasudha alleged, "They (Rithanya's in-laws) tied her hands and legs and tortured her physically. They were even pressurising us to facilitate a job for Kavinkumar, as if it were a joke. They should be punished. Only then will my daughter's soul rest in peace."
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read
‘I Am Not Guilty’: Suspended Patwari Accused In Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project Scam Dies By Suicide