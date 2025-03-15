Forests Disappearing In Jammu Kashmir? GFW Data Blames Deforestation And Fires In The Region

Srinagar: The forests of Jammu and Kashmir are disappearing at a significant rate, with 112 hectares of natural forest lost in 2023 alone, according to data by US-based Global Forest Watch (GFW). The alarming scenario is attributed to deforestation and a surge in forest fire incidents in the region.

The GFW data says between 2001 and 2023, Jammu and Kashmir lost approximately 4,190 hectares (4.19 kha) of tree cover, marking a 0.39% decline since 2000. “This loss equated to an estimated 19.8 lakh metric tons (Mt) of CO₂ equivalent emissions. The highest losses occurred in five districts: Rajouri, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, and Udhampur, which together accounted for 53% of the total tree cover loss,” it shows.

Rajouri, in particular, experienced the most significant deforestation, losing 526 hectares of tree cover, far exceeding the regional average of 199 hectares, according to GFW. There were zero deforestation alerts reported in Jammu and Kashmir between March 5 and 12, 2025.

While deforestation continues to be a cause of concern, Jammu and Kashmir have also seen tree cover increase in some areas. The region experienced a net gain of 38,300 hectares (38.3 kha) during the decade between 2000 and 2020, a 2.4% increase, based on GFW. Additionally, the cumulative tree cover increase between these years was 57,500 hectares (57.5 kha), 3.1% of the total tree cover increase in India, GFW data indicate.

The top contributors to this growth were Kulgam, Kishtwar, Shopian, Udhampur, Samba, and Anantnag, which together made up 52% of the total tree cover gain, GFW data shows. Kulgam led the way, adding 6,240 hectares, well above the average of 2,610 hectares across the region. Notably, 83% of tree cover gain in Jammu and Kashmir occurred outside of plantations, indicating some natural regeneration of forests, according to GFW.

Fire outbreaks have been a persistent issue in Jammu and Kashmir, with the data from GFW highlighting 118 high-confidence fire alerts in the period March 11, 2024, to March 10, 2025. While it is consistent with past trends as far back as 2012, it also represents a lingering threat to forests in the area. "To date, three high-confidence fire alerts have been reported as of 2025, a number considered within the range of the normal, according to GFW. In 2016, fire alerts reached an all-time high of 167, which means that the situation can be volatile. Between March 15, 2021 and March 10, 2025, Jammu and Kashmir received a total of 3,905 VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) Alerts fire alerts," GFW points out.

Between 2001 and 2023, forest fires caused 952 hectares of tree cover loss, compared to 3,230 hectares lost due to other causes, GFW stated. The year 2004 was the most devastating regarding tree cover loss through fire when 240 hectares were lost to forest fires, translating to 27% of total tree cover loss for that year, as per GFW.