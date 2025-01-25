ETV Bharat / state

Rising Heat Fuels Forest Fires: Odisha Records 42 Incidents in 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: It's just the end of January but rising temperatures have already started making impact and most evidently on forests of the state. In the past few days, instances of forest fires have been reported from across the country and Odisha is no exception.

According to the Forest Survey of India (FSI), Odisha ranks third nationwide in reported forest fires over the past week. In the last 24 hours alone, satellite data recorded 42 fire incidents in Odisha. Karnataka reported the highest number of fires, followed by Nagaland, with Odisha placed third.

Expressing concern over the situation, environmentalist Jayakrushna Panigrahi urged for immediate steps and preparedness besides creating awareness. “The forest fires in Odisha are predominantly ground fires, where dry leaves and wood fuel the spread. Villagers living near forests must be made aware of preventive measures, and strict action should be taken against those intentionally setting fires,” he said.

Impact of Forest Fires

Forest fires have a catastrophic impact, particularly during the summer months. Not only are valuable trees destroyed but wildlife suffers the most, let alone, the environmental pollution. Wildlife conservationist and expert Aditya Panda said human causes such as discarded cigarette butts, setting fire to tree branches to boost production, lead to massive fires in the forests. Even natural causes like friction between dry branches are prominent reasons. “Usually local communities take the initiative to prepare for fire control before summer begins, but it also depends how aware are they,” he said.

In response to recurring fires, the state government had formed a task force last year to strengthen forest fire prevention and management efforts. However, there are challenges that impact the measures. Vacancies in the forest department and the lack of proper roads inside forests hampers the movement of fire control personnel and equipment.