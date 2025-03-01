Forest Fires In Odisha: To Avoid 2024 Rerun, AI Cameras Now Keeping An Eye On Fire Points

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: With the onset of summer, forest fires have become a serious cause of concern for the government in Odisha. Last year, the state had recorded the highest number of forest fires in India. To combat the threat, the forest department has stepped up efforts, especially by using modern AI-based cameras for early detection and prompt action.

AI Cameras Keeping An Eye On Forest Fires

Forest fires in the state are now being monitored through advanced Articial Intelligence cameras. While previously the satellite-based alerts were received 3-4 hours after the fire, now, as soon as a fire breaks out, the AI cameras can detect fire within 3-5 minutes, sending a real-time alert to the forest department. Not only this, these AI cameras can also differentiate between natural fire and artificial light and provide accurate information on fire from a distance as far as 20KM.

As per officials, five modern AI cameras have already been installed in Similipal forests, while process has already begun for installation of six more AI cameras in Satkosia, Angul and Dhenkanal forests. Gradually, in a phased manner, such cameras will be installed in other forests of the state as well.

Forest Fire In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Peak Fire Season And Combat Measures

Over the years, it has been observed that forest fires in Odisha usually peak around March or April. Accordingly, district-level action plans have been chalked out to extinguish fire as soon as an alert is raised.

The forest department has repaired existing 16,000 km of old fire lines and created 15,000 km of new fire lines. Apart from this, 334 firefighting squads have been deployed, and 6700 mobile phones have been registered for fire alerts on real-time basis up to forest beats.

Forest Fire In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Further, it has been observed that one of the major causes of forest fires is the practice of burning dry leaves under Mahul trees to collect flowers. "To prevent this, nets have been installed under the Mahul trees in many places, so that people would collect Mahul flowers from the net without setting fire," said former PCCF Odisha, Debidutta Biswal.

4-Year Data Of Forest Survey Of India

In 2022, there were 21,996 fire incidents inside forest border and 6,459 cases of fire in outer zones, affecting a total of 8414 hectares. A total of 28,755 fire points were received, of which 26,348 cases were responded to and controlled, indicating 91.62 percent success rate.

Similarly, in 2023, 36,713 fire reports were received, which affected 9550 hectares; while in 2024, 22,868 fire incidents were reported, with 4067 hectares getting affected.

As of February 28, 2025, Odisha reported a total of 3107 fire points this year, of which 99.71 percent fire was contained successfully.

Data of Forest Survey of India (ETV Bharat)

Areas Which Are Most-Affected

Forest fires are major issues during the summer season. Even before the summer has set in this year, forest fires have already been reported in several districts including Baripada, Keonjhar, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Malkangiri, and Rayagada. Nabarangpur division of Koraput Circle has been the worst-affected, with 679 fire points recorded this year.

Data of Forest Survey of India (ETV Bharat)

Similarly, 219 fire points were recorded in Sundargarh division of Rourkela circle, 177 in Sambalpur Circle, 169 in Khariar Division of Bhawanipatna Circle, 164 fire points in Bamra forest division of Sambalpur Circle, 161 in Jeypore Division of Koraput Circle, 156 fire points in Jharsuguda Division of Sambalpur Circle, while total fire point count recorded in Bargarh Division of Sambalpur Circle stood at 109, according to the FSI report.

Reasons Behind Forest Fires

Environmentalist Jayakrushna Panigrahi said there is a need to create awareness in villages located close to the forests. "Most forest fires in Odisha are ground fires, caused by dry leaves and dry wood lying on the ground. Therefore, it is necessary to make people aware of the danger in areas near the forest as much as possible. Strict action should be taken against person(s) responsible for deliberately setting fire in forests," he said.

Similipal has recorded the highest number of forest fires but the incidents have gradually decreased over the years. FSI data reveals that in 2020, there were 599 fire incidents between January and April, which rose to 2861 in 2021 before decreasing again in recent years. Other affected areas include Koraput Circle, Sambalpur Circle, Rengali Range, and Bhawanipatna Circle.

Forest Fire In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Odisha Leads In Forest Fire Cases

In first few months of 2024, Odisha topped the highest number of forest fire incidents in the country. The state government has therefore formed a task force and is working closely with local communities to curb the spread of fire.

The Forest Department has deployed 300 fire squads, along with ODRAF personnel and special firefighting vehicles, to mitigate the crisis. During patrolling, more than 60 persons were arrested for deliberately setting fires for hunting or collecting firewood.

Impact On Wildlife

Former NTCA chief Anup Kumar Nayak highlighted the threat forest fires pose to valuable trees and wild animals. "Many animals flee to nearby villages, and eventually fall in the trap of the hunters. Lack of food and water due to forest fire also leads to death of animals," he said, urging the forest department to take proactive measures to protect wildlife.