Forest Fire Season Almost Over, But Safety Kits Still Not In Hands Of Uttarakhand Forest Staff

Dehradun: Even as the four-month-long forest fire season in Uttarakhand is nearing its end, shockingly, the state forest department is still waiting for delivery of 7145 fire safety kits for its field staff, exposing the grim reality of the preparedness on ground.

Every year, the period from February 15 to June 15 is considered the most challenging for the forest department personnel, as rising temperatures lead to widespread forest fires and destruction of hundreds of hectares of forest, causing significant ecological loss. Due to this, forest fires have been classified as disasters to ensure that neither funding nor efforts to contain forest blaze face any administrative hurdles.

Preparations Begin From December Itself

In fact, preparations to control forest fires begin as early as November or December. This includes deploying forest personnel, hiring additional outsourced staff, appointing fire watchers, and identifying cruise stations. A full assessment is carried out, followed by the procurement of necessary equipment.

Fire Season Nears End, Safety Gear Yet To Be Delivered

Along with the forest department, the Disaster Management department was also responsible this year for procuring certain equipment and supplies for forest fire control. Of all necessities, priority was provision of safety gear for forest personnel. Surprisingly, even as the fire season is drawing to a close, this equipment has still not been delivered.

Under the World Bank-funded project 'You Prepare', the Disaster Management Department was tasked with procuring personal protective gear to be distributed to forest personnel. This included 7145 sets of equipment, comprising items like fire-resistant shoes and gloves to protect workers during fire fighting operations.

Forest Dept Wrote To Disaster Management Dept

As per reports, this safety equipment was to be procured under the disaster relief framework through the Project Management Unit, and a work order had already been issued to the concerned firm. Each crew station was supposed to receive five protective gear kits. The Uttarakhand Forest Department had been waiting for delivery of these kits by the Disaster Management Department and had sent repeated letters requesting urgent availability. Yet, the wait continues.

Speaking on the matter, Nishant Verma, APCCF Forest Fire and Disaster of Forest Department said, "A letter has indeed been written to the unit of the Disaster Management Department. However, the department has not yet provided the essential safety gear needed by forest workers engaged in fire control. In fact, the Forest Department has made independent efforts to distribute some equipment to its workers across the state."

Shockingly, the monsoon is expected to arrive in Uttarakhand within a few days. The pre-monsoon showers across the state are a hint that the forest fire season will soon end. In spite of this, forest workers continue to wait for essential fire-control equipment from the Disaster Management Department. Sources said even in the coming days, the delivery of 7145 personal protective kits remains uncertain, laying bare the alleged inefficiencies of the government system, despite strict instructions from the state government for all departments to take forest fire management more seriously this year.