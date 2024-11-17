Forest Developed Using Miyawaki Method At Altitude Of 2450 Metres In Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: With Uttarakhand's dwindling ​forest area becoming a matter of serious concern for the state government, the Uttarakhand Forest Research Centre is expanding its forests through a Japanese technology known as Miyawaki.

Chief Forest Conservator and Director Uttarakhand Forest Research Centre Sanjeev Chaturvedi said a record has been been set by creating the world's highest altitude forest with Miyawaki technology.

Miyawaki technology develops fast-growing forest:

The initiative to expand forest cover was started in Munsyari area of ​​​​the bordering Pithoragarh district in July 2021. Till now, a forest area spanning ​​​​0.16 hectares has been created by using this technology. Along with its lush vibrant greenery, this tract of land comprises several local species of trees and plants.

Presently, there are 40 species of plants including some local ones namely Buransh, Thunair, Banj, Kathbhoj, Walnut, Kilmora, Ghighanru, Chill, Deodar, Padam and Uttis. Forest Officer Munsiyari RP Joshi said it takes a long time to expand a forest but with the help of Miyawaki technique, forests can be fully developed in just 10 to 15 years and the growth of plants is almost 10 times faster.

Promotion of local vegetation:

The Japanese technology also helps in promoting local vegetation so that favorable climate, weather and soil can help in the growth of these plants. Under this technique, pits are first dug and left for a few months and later, organic manure made from pulses, cow dung and straw is added into it followed by plantation.

Haldwani Chief Forest Conservator and Director Uttarakhand Forest Research Center Sanjeev Chaturvedi said that using this technology, a forest was created in Italy in 2018 at 1836-metre altitude, but Uttarakhand Forest Research Centre has managed to develop a forest at an altitude of 2450 metres in Patal Thaud of Munsiyari, which is a record in itself.

"Major challenges have been witnessed while developing this forest because the area where the forest has been prepared remains covered with snow for four months. Also, it was a challenge for the department to protect it from domestic and wild animals. Finally, the forest was fully developed due to the tireless efforts of the department employees," Chaturvedi said.

What is Miyawaki method?

Miyawaki plantation technique is a unique method of afforestation that was developed by a Botanist named Akira Miyawaki in Japan. In this method, different types of native trees are planted in a small area, which later develop into a dense, multi-layered forest. The technique aims to create a forest that is self-sustaining, with biodiversity that can help restore degraded land and combat climate change. The Miyawaki technique is known for its ability to grow forests faster, with trees that are shorter and wider than those found in traditional forests.