Forest Department Assets Seized In Telangana Over Unpaid Wages To Daily Wager

Jannaram (Mancherial): In a rare and significant action, officials from the Lakshettipet Munsif Court in Telangana on Thursday seized a government jeep and furniture from the Tallapet forest range office, under the jurisdiction of the Jannaram Forest Division, for contempt of a Labour Court order.
The seizure was carried out after the forest department allegedly ignored a Labour Court directive to compensate a former daily wage worker. The court staff also served a notice on the office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) in Hyderabad regarding further asset seizure.
The Case: From Dismissal to Court Battle
The dispute traces back to Darshanala Rajam, a resident of Mohammadabad village in Jannaram mandal, who worked as an animal tracker in the Tallapet range since 1984. In 2016, he was suddenly dismissed from service without explanation, prompting him to approach the Labour Court in Godavarikhani.
After prolonged hearings, the court ruled in Rajam’s favour on June 6, directing the forest department to pay him Rs 6,700 per month from 2016 to 2021, a total of Rs 15,89,700, along with 24% annual interest.
However, with the department failing to comply, the Labour Court authorised the seizure of government property. Acting on this, court staff confiscated a jeep, chairs, tables, computers, and other items from the Tallapet and Jannaram forest offices. Notices were also served to the PCCF office in Hyderabad.
Forest Officials Respond
When contacted, Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) M Rammohan said that the department has challenged the Labour Court’s verdict in the High Court and that the matter is now sub judice.
