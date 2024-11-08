10 Elephant Deaths In MP: Forensic Report Blames Poisoning From Eating ‘Spoilt’ Kodo Crops

Bhopal: Days after the mysterious deaths of 10 elephants at the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the investigation confirmed the presence of poisonous substances in the elephants' viscera.

A report from Jabalpur's Nanaji Deshmukh School of Wildlife Forensic and Health and Sagar State Forensic Laboratory revealed that the elephants died due to poisoning from eating fungal-infected kodo crops.

Officials told ETV Bharat that the report received from the forensic lab confirmed that elephants died after consuming a large amount of spoilt kodo crop.

The crop that these wild animals consumed contained cyclopean organic acid, a toxic substance produced when kodo millet seeds come into contact with specific fungi.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department is awaiting the report from Jawaharlal Nehru University to determine whether the fungal infection was natural or artificial. Separately, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) have also sent experts to probe the deaths thoroughly.

In the wake of the tragedy, the state government has decided to keep an eye on the elephants that roam the state's forests like other animals, including tigers.

One elephant from the herd will have a satellite collar placed around its neck for this purpose. This will continually monitor the elephants' actual position. The DFO of the relevant district and the Wildlife Headquarters' Control Command Centre would have access to it.

On October 29, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under the Khalil range of the BTR in Umaria district, while four died on October 30 and two on October 31.