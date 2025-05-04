ETV Bharat / state

Foreigners Throng Ramoji Group Stall As WAVES 2025 Heads Towards Conclusion

Mumbai: As the maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 heads to the concluding day in Maharashtra capital Mumbai, foreign nationals are thronging the Ramoji Group stall to get acquainted with various aspects of film-making.

Foreigners Throng Ramoji Group Stall As WAVES 2025 Heads Towards Conclusion (ETV Bharat)

India's first ever WAVE Summit, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday May 1, will conclude on Sunday. Various seminars and conferences on music, theater, folk dance, culture and cinema have been organized during the summit.

With Sunday being a holiday, large crowds of people are thronging the summit on the concluding day of the summit.

Foreign Nationals Crowd Ramoji Group Stall

Meanwhile, the stall of Ramoji Group is attracting a large number of visitors including a good number of foreign nationals.