Foreigners Throng Ramoji Group Stall As WAVES 2025 Heads Towards Conclusion

Mumbai: As the maiden World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 heads to the concluding day in Maharashtra capital Mumbai, foreign nationals are thronging the Ramoji Group stall to get acquainted with various aspects of film-making.
India's first ever WAVE Summit, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday May 1, will conclude on Sunday. Various seminars and conferences on music, theater, folk dance, culture and cinema have been organized during the summit.
With Sunday being a holiday, large crowds of people are thronging the summit on the concluding day of the summit.
Foreign Nationals Crowd Ramoji Group Stall
Meanwhile, the stall of Ramoji Group is attracting a large number of visitors including a good number of foreign nationals.
The Ramoji Group stall acquaints the visitors with various aspects of news media, film shooting, post production and virtual production work. The visitors are eager to know about film-making.
One such foreigner is Sharofa from Mexico. Speaking to ETV Bharat at WAVES 2025, Sharofa shared her experience at the Ramoji Group stall.
“I visited the stall of the Ramoji Group where I asked questions on how the virtual studio, post production and shooting work. I got satisfactory answers to all these questions. This further increased my knowledge," said Sharofa.
The Mexican woman, who works in the field of film production, said she was keen to seek information about various aspects of cinema.
“I got that information at the stall of the Ramoji Group. Also, creative artists and content writers have got a new platform through conferences like WAVES-2025 due to which budding artists will definitely come forward," she added.
