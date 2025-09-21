ETV Bharat / state

Five Foreign Nationals Arrested In Bihar's Motihari, Had Entered India From Nepal

The four Sudanese nationals arrested in Motihari ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 21, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST 1 Min Read

Motihari: Personnel of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested five foreign nationals from Motihari bus stand on Saturday. Police said four of the accused are Sudanese while the fifth is a Bolivian. All of them had entered India through Nepal. According to Motihari SP Swarna Prabhat, the arrested foreigners are Abdul Fitah (44), Rama Siddiqui (38), Ali Abdul Ghaffar (27) and Ahmed Dafaala (37) from Sudan and Miguel Solano Chavez (32) of Bolivia. The SP said that the SSB had received information that five foreign nationals had entered ​​India through Nepal. All of them had boarded a bus at Motihari bus stand and were on their way to Patna. Their bus tickets were booked by an individual whose identity is not yet ascertained.