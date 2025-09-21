Five Foreign Nationals Arrested In Bihar's Motihari, Had Entered India From Nepal
Police said four of the accused are Sudanese while the fifth is a Bolivian. All of them had entered India through Nepal.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST
Motihari: Personnel of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested five foreign nationals from Motihari bus stand on Saturday.
Police said four of the accused are Sudanese while the fifth is a Bolivian. All of them had entered India through Nepal. According to Motihari SP Swarna Prabhat, the arrested foreigners are Abdul Fitah (44), Rama Siddiqui (38), Ali Abdul Ghaffar (27) and Ahmed Dafaala (37) from Sudan and Miguel Solano Chavez (32) of Bolivia.
The SP said that the SSB had received information that five foreign nationals had entered India through Nepal. All of them had boarded a bus at Motihari bus stand and were on their way to Patna. Their bus tickets were booked by an individual whose identity is not yet ascertained.
Police said that when a team of SSB and police raided Motihari bus stand, the accused tried to flee in the cover of darkness. The SP said during interrogation, the Sudanese citizens said they are enrolled in a college in Hyderabad.
However, they could not explain the reason for entering India from Nepal. The citizen of Bolivia could not explain the purpose of his visit. Several suspicious documents, notes and books written in Urdu have been recovered from them. The police have informed the Intelligence Bureau of the development.
"Police have informed the Intelligence Bureau. The documents recovered from the accused will be examined by experts. Further action will be taken after preliminary investigation," said Prabhat. The development comes days after Nepal's Gen Z protests which claimed the lives of several people.
