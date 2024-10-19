ETV Bharat / state

Foreign Students Beaten Up In Rajasthan, 3 Accused Held

The incident took place in the Khatushyam area of Sikar district where private bus drivers allegedly thrashed the two foreigners following an argument

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Two victims Siddique and Jalaluddin
Two victims Siddiqui and Jalaluddin (ETV Bharat)

Sikar: The Rajasthan Police have arrested at least three persons for allegedly thrashing two foreign students in the Khatushyamji area of this district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the accused youths were said to be private bus drivers, while the victims hail from Sudan, a North African country.

"As soon as we got the information about the incident, we reached the spot and shifted the foreigners to the hospital for medical treatment," said a police officer. "We also rounded up the three suspects and started interrogating them," he said.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also surfaced, which shows some people beating up two foreigners with hands and sticks.

Police said that further action will be taken in this matter once the investigation is complete.

‘Bus Driver Took Foreigners To Wrong Destination’

SHO Khatushyam Ji Police Station, Rajaram said the two foreign youths, named Jalaluddin and Siddiqui, were travelling from Delhi to Jaipur, but the bus driver brought them to Khatu Shyam Ji.

“When they (Jalaluddin and Siddiqui) realised that they reached the wrong destination, they confronted the bus driver and started arguing with him,” he said.

The argument soon turned into a scuffle, and the bus driver’s companions joined and thrashed the two foreign youths.

“Both the victims had been studying B.Tech. in Jaipur for the last two years. Three accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned,” he said.

