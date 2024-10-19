ETV Bharat / state

Foreign Students Beaten Up In Rajasthan, 3 Accused Held

Sikar: The Rajasthan Police have arrested at least three persons for allegedly thrashing two foreign students in the Khatushyamji area of this district, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the accused youths were said to be private bus drivers, while the victims hail from Sudan, a North African country.

"As soon as we got the information about the incident, we reached the spot and shifted the foreigners to the hospital for medical treatment," said a police officer. "We also rounded up the three suspects and started interrogating them," he said.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident has also surfaced, which shows some people beating up two foreigners with hands and sticks.

Police said that further action will be taken in this matter once the investigation is complete.