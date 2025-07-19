Foreign National Arrested At Maharashtra's Panvel With Drugs Worth Rs 36 Crore

Mumbai: A foreign national in possession of drugs worth Rs 36 crore was arrested at Panvel railway station in Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.
According to a statement by the Central Railways, the joint operation was carried out by the Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF), Panvel, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bangalore and Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) Kurla.
Acting on information received by NCB Bangalore regarding narcotics smuggling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express, the joint team found a Nigerian woman accompanied by an infant and carrying a multicoloured travel bag when the train arrived at the Panvel station. The lady who identified herself as Etumudon Doris upon interrogation confessed to carrying narcotics.
On detailed examination of her belongings at the Panvel RPF check post, 2.002 kgs of Cocaine were recovered from her travel bag. Inside the multicoloured travel bag, officials discovered two rectangular black packages wrapped in rubber material labelled “VINTAGE.” Upon testing using a drug detection kit, the contents tested positive for Cocaine.
Packets containing Methamphetamine weighing 1.488 kgs were also seized from another small bag. The seized narcotics, with a combined estimated market value of approximately Rs. 36 Crore, were taken into custody, and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the arrested woman. Further investigation is underway.
Read more: