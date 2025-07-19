ETV Bharat / state

Foreign National Arrested At Maharashtra's Panvel With Drugs Worth Rs 36 Crore

Mumbai: A foreign national in possession of drugs worth Rs 36 crore was arrested at Panvel railway station in Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement by the Central Railways, the joint operation was carried out by the Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF), Panvel, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bangalore and Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) Kurla.

Acting on information received by NCB Bangalore regarding narcotics smuggling on the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangala Express, the joint team found a Nigerian woman accompanied by an infant and carrying a multicoloured travel bag when the train arrived at the Panvel station. The lady who identified herself as Etumudon Doris upon interrogation confessed to carrying narcotics.