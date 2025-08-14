Hapur-Based NGO Under Lens For Seeking Foreign Funds To Incite Riots In Country

Saharanpur: A Hapur-based NGO has been accused of demanding and accepting foreign funding for the Palestine cause and to create disturbances within the country.

SSP Ashish Tiwari said a resident of Deoband, in a complaint, alleged that a few youth residing in Dhaulana area of Hapur, through an NGO have been seeking funds from abroad for allegedly inciting riots in the country. The complainant stated that one of the members of the NGO is pursuing MBBS from a medical college in Saharanpur district.

He further stated that the members are attempting to gather support for the Palestine cause. The officials of the NGO are seeking money from abroad through hawala, the complaint stated.

The letter alleges foreign funding is being used for anti-national activities and demonstrations organised for the Palestine cause in the district. The SSP said along with the complaint, a video posted by the NGO members on social media in support of Palestine has also been submitted to the police. The complaint also has details of bank transactions of the NGO.

According to the SSP, the letter has alleged that many members of the NGO are active in different villages of Sarasawa area and are allegedly engaged in anti-national activities. He said CO Nakur SN Vaibhav Pandey has been designated as the investigating officer for the case.