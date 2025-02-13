ETV Bharat / state

Foreign Artisans Flock Surajkund Mela In Haryana's Faridabad

Artisans from India and 42 foreign countries have come to the fair to sell their products which are attracting buyers in large numbers.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 7:52 PM IST

Faridabad: The International Surajkund Handicraft Fair 2025 is going on in full swing in Haryana's Faridabad with local and foreign stalls attracting crowds of buyers on a daily basis.

The fair, which started on 7 Feb will run till Feb 23. Artists from 42 countries besides India have reached the fair with their handicraft art. These include Iran, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Syria, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Africa, Uzbekistan, Ethiopia, Turkey and Uganda.

With foreign goods available here within budget, crowds of people are thronging the stalls to buy the products like clothes from Sri Lanka and Thailand, jewelry of Armenia, home decor items from Syria and Istanbul among others.

Sameer Khan from Kabul said that he has come to the fair to sell Afghanistan carpet, which people are liking very much. “People are buying it in large numbers. It is a matter of good fortune for me to come to the fair. I have been coming to this fair for 18 years continuously," Khan said.

Likewise, Tej Narayan from Nepal has set up a stall of Pashmina Shawls at the fair. Speaking about his experience at the fair, Tej said, "It feels very good to be in the fair”. He however complained about the fair beginning late.

It is a little hot here right now, so there is not much sale, but it is a matter of good fortune to be in this fair. I have been coming to this Surajkund National Craft Fair for the last 18 years," he said.

FARIDABAD SURAJKUND MELA 2025SURAJKUND MELA 2025 FOREIGN STALLSHARYANA SURAJKUND MELASURAJKUND MELA ITEMS

