New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar faced significant challenges during his recent visit to Uttarakhand, ultimately arriving in Munsiyari after an emergency landing due to severe weather conditions, The incident occurred on Wednesday, when Kumar and his team were en route to Milan Glacier for an assessment of remote polling stations near the China-occupied Tibet border.

The helicopter made an emergency landing in the remote Ralam village, approximately 30 kilometres from Munsiyari, after encountering low visibility and rain. Kumar and four others, including Uttarakhand's Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, were forced to spend the night in a house without electricity or phone service, enduring sub-zero temperatures.

Emergency Landing In Himalayas: CEC Rajiv Kumar's Unexpected Night Stay In Remote Uttarakhand Village (ETV Bharat)

As weather conditions deteriorated in the high Himalayan region, heavy rain began around 4 PM, significantly dropping temperatures and creating an uncomfortable environment for the stranded group. Local residents reported that the minimum temperature in Ralam can plummet to five degrees Celsius when it rains, which added to the discomfort experienced by Kumar and his team.

The situation prompted concern from local authorities, who quickly mobilised assistance upon learning that the Chief Election Commissioner was stranded. A house in the village was opened for the group as a temporary shelter while they awaited rescue.

On Thursday morning, around 6.30 am, the weather cleared, allowing the helicopter to take off and safely land at the Munsiyari helipad, Upon arrival, Kumar expressed his gratitude for the support from local officials and inquired about the well-being of his companions.

Health department personnel, alongside police and ITBP officials, were present to ensure the safety of Kumar and his team. This visit underscores Kumar's commitment to understanding the logistical challenges faced by election officials in remote areas, as he continues to advocate for improvements in electoral processes across difficult terrains.