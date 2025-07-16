Maoist Outfit Admits Its 357 Cadres Killed In Skirmishes With Security Forces In Last One Year

Bastar: The security forces' sustained operations have taken a heavy toll on Maoists, especially in the Dandakaranya area of Bastar.

The Central Committee of (Maoist), in a booklet released recently, has admitted that it suffered the maximum losses in the last one in Dandakaranya region. The booklet mentions that 357 Maoists have been killed in encounters with security forces in the last one year of which 281 have died in Dandakaranya alone. Of the total number of Naxalites killedm 126 were female cadres.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said effective action was taken against banned and illegal CPI Maoists in the last few months. The bodies of many Maoists including the General Secretary of the Maoist organization Basava Raju were recovered after various encounters.

The booklet also mentions the deaths of four Central Committee and 15 State Committee members in encounters with security forces. Sundarraj said the top cadres of Naxalites have suffered heavy losses in the last one year. Apart from this, PLGA cadres and lower cadres have also suffered a major setback. "Looking at the present situation, Naxalism will soon be eradicated from Bastar. With the aim of accelerating development work in Bastar, we will work as per the intention of the government and the wishes of the people of the area," he said.