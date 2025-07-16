ETV Bharat / state

Maoist Outfit Admits Its 357 Cadres Killed In Skirmishes With Security Forces In Last One Year

A booklet released by CPI (Maoist) states 281 cadres killed in Dandakaranya alone.

The security forces' sustained operations have taken a heavy toll on Maoists, especially in the Dandakaranya area of Bastar
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 16, 2025 at 3:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bastar: The security forces' sustained operations have taken a heavy toll on Maoists, especially in the Dandakaranya area of Bastar.

The Central Committee of (Maoist), in a booklet released recently, has admitted that it suffered the maximum losses in the last one in Dandakaranya region. The booklet mentions that 357 Maoists have been killed in encounters with security forces in the last one year of which 281 have died in Dandakaranya alone. Of the total number of Naxalites killedm 126 were female cadres.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said effective action was taken against banned and illegal CPI Maoists in the last few months. The bodies of many Maoists including the General Secretary of the Maoist organization Basava Raju were recovered after various encounters.

The booklet also mentions the deaths of four Central Committee and 15 State Committee members in encounters with security forces. Sundarraj said the top cadres of Naxalites have suffered heavy losses in the last one year. Apart from this, PLGA cadres and lower cadres have also suffered a major setback. "Looking at the present situation, Naxalism will soon be eradicated from Bastar. With the aim of accelerating development work in Bastar, we will work as per the intention of the government and the wishes of the people of the area," he said.

Also Read

23 Naxalites With Rs 1.18 Cr Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Two Maoists Arrested In Chhattisgarh, Explosives Recovered

Bastar: The security forces' sustained operations have taken a heavy toll on Maoists, especially in the Dandakaranya area of Bastar.

The Central Committee of (Maoist), in a booklet released recently, has admitted that it suffered the maximum losses in the last one in Dandakaranya region. The booklet mentions that 357 Maoists have been killed in encounters with security forces in the last one year of which 281 have died in Dandakaranya alone. Of the total number of Naxalites killedm 126 were female cadres.

Bastar IG Sundarraj P said effective action was taken against banned and illegal CPI Maoists in the last few months. The bodies of many Maoists including the General Secretary of the Maoist organization Basava Raju were recovered after various encounters.

The booklet also mentions the deaths of four Central Committee and 15 State Committee members in encounters with security forces. Sundarraj said the top cadres of Naxalites have suffered heavy losses in the last one year. Apart from this, PLGA cadres and lower cadres have also suffered a major setback. "Looking at the present situation, Naxalism will soon be eradicated from Bastar. With the aim of accelerating development work in Bastar, we will work as per the intention of the government and the wishes of the people of the area," he said.

Also Read

23 Naxalites With Rs 1.18 Cr Bounty Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Two Maoists Arrested In Chhattisgarh, Explosives Recovered

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXAL OPERATION BIG EFFECTBASTAR MAOISTS CONFESSDANDAKARANYACHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | 'Forests Are Jewels for Mother Earth': Daaji on Healing Nature, Youth Action, And Spiritual Ecology

Exclusive Interview| 'Will The Pawar Factions Reunite?,' Supriya Sule Reflects On Party's Future And Maharashtra Politics

The Great Dying Event Of The Permian Epoch: A Message For The Present From The Distant Geologic Past

Success Story: How Farming Changed Fate Of This 10th Fail Man From Odisha's Kendrapara

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.