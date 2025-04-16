For Stealing Money In The House, Uttarakhand Man Strangles 15-Year-Old Son To Death; Arrested

Rudrapur: Uttarakhand Police has solved Tuesday's murder of a 15-year-old boy in Pantnagar police station area of Udham Singh Nagar district with the murderer shockingly turning out to be none other than the slain's own father.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, SP Crime Niharika Tomar said that the accused Devdutt Gangwar has been taken into custody after confessing to the crime during police interrogation.

The teenager's body was found on Tuesday, March 15 in a field near Sidkul in Pantnagar police station area. Preliminary probe by the police suggested that the child was strangled to death even as injury marks were also found on the child's face.

The police said that the child's mother had also lodged a complaint adding that multiple police teams were tasked to trace the missing boy. Police also examined the CCTV footage installed in the area.

SP Crime Niharika Tomar said that police suspected Ankit's father Devdutt Gangwar's role in the crime. On the basis of suspicion, the police detained Gangwar for questioning.

Father Misleads Police

According to the police, Gangwar initially kept misleading the police saying that he had left his son at school in the morning and had gone to duty. Gangwar told the police that at 10:30 AM on the fateful day, the boy's cousin brother received a call from an unknown number, who said that the boy's body was lying in an empty field in the Sidkul area. But when the police interrogated Gangwar strictly, he revealed the whole truth and confessed to having murdered his own son.

Fights Over Money

SP Tomar said that Ankit used to steal money from the house which led to fights in the family on multiple occasions. On Tuesday too, there was a quarrel in the house in the morning. According to the police, after the quarrel, Gangwar hatched a conspiracy to kill his 15-year-old son. Police said that Gangwar took his son to the spot on the pretext of dropping him to school, where he strangled him to death.