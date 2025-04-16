ETV Bharat / state

For Stealing Money In The House, Uttarakhand Man Strangles 15-Year-Old Son To Death; Arrested

SP Crime Niharika Tomar said that the accused Devdutt Gangwar has confessed to the crime and has been taken into custody.

Representational image
Representational image (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 16, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST

2 Min Read

Rudrapur: Uttarakhand Police has solved Tuesday's murder of a 15-year-old boy in Pantnagar police station area of Udham Singh Nagar district with the murderer shockingly turning out to be none other than the slain's own father.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, SP Crime Niharika Tomar said that the accused Devdutt Gangwar has been taken into custody after confessing to the crime during police interrogation.

The teenager's body was found on Tuesday, March 15 in a field near Sidkul in Pantnagar police station area. Preliminary probe by the police suggested that the child was strangled to death even as injury marks were also found on the child's face.

The police said that the child's mother had also lodged a complaint adding that multiple police teams were tasked to trace the missing boy. Police also examined the CCTV footage installed in the area.

SP Crime Niharika Tomar said that police suspected Ankit's father Devdutt Gangwar's role in the crime. On the basis of suspicion, the police detained Gangwar for questioning.

Father Misleads Police
According to the police, Gangwar initially kept misleading the police saying that he had left his son at school in the morning and had gone to duty. Gangwar told the police that at 10:30 AM on the fateful day, the boy's cousin brother received a call from an unknown number, who said that the boy's body was lying in an empty field in the Sidkul area. But when the police interrogated Gangwar strictly, he revealed the whole truth and confessed to having murdered his own son.

Fights Over Money
SP Tomar said that Ankit used to steal money from the house which led to fights in the family on multiple occasions. On Tuesday too, there was a quarrel in the house in the morning. According to the police, after the quarrel, Gangwar hatched a conspiracy to kill his 15-year-old son. Police said that Gangwar took his son to the spot on the pretext of dropping him to school, where he strangled him to death.

Read more:

  1. Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Two To Life Imprisonment In Pramod Nigam Murder Case
  2. Prayagraj Horror: Dalit Labourer Burnt To Death Over Love Triangle, Accused Face Bulldozer Action
  3. Maharashtra Scrap Dealer's Body Found In Bihar; Abduction And Murder Suspected

Rudrapur: Uttarakhand Police has solved Tuesday's murder of a 15-year-old boy in Pantnagar police station area of Udham Singh Nagar district with the murderer shockingly turning out to be none other than the slain's own father.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, SP Crime Niharika Tomar said that the accused Devdutt Gangwar has been taken into custody after confessing to the crime during police interrogation.

The teenager's body was found on Tuesday, March 15 in a field near Sidkul in Pantnagar police station area. Preliminary probe by the police suggested that the child was strangled to death even as injury marks were also found on the child's face.

The police said that the child's mother had also lodged a complaint adding that multiple police teams were tasked to trace the missing boy. Police also examined the CCTV footage installed in the area.

SP Crime Niharika Tomar said that police suspected Ankit's father Devdutt Gangwar's role in the crime. On the basis of suspicion, the police detained Gangwar for questioning.

Father Misleads Police
According to the police, Gangwar initially kept misleading the police saying that he had left his son at school in the morning and had gone to duty. Gangwar told the police that at 10:30 AM on the fateful day, the boy's cousin brother received a call from an unknown number, who said that the boy's body was lying in an empty field in the Sidkul area. But when the police interrogated Gangwar strictly, he revealed the whole truth and confessed to having murdered his own son.

Fights Over Money
SP Tomar said that Ankit used to steal money from the house which led to fights in the family on multiple occasions. On Tuesday too, there was a quarrel in the house in the morning. According to the police, after the quarrel, Gangwar hatched a conspiracy to kill his 15-year-old son. Police said that Gangwar took his son to the spot on the pretext of dropping him to school, where he strangled him to death.

Read more:

  1. Uttar Pradesh Court Sentences Two To Life Imprisonment In Pramod Nigam Murder Case
  2. Prayagraj Horror: Dalit Labourer Burnt To Death Over Love Triangle, Accused Face Bulldozer Action
  3. Maharashtra Scrap Dealer's Body Found In Bihar; Abduction And Murder Suspected

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FATHER ARRESTED SON MURDER CASEFATHER KILLED HIS SON RUDRAPURRUDRAPUR ANKIT MURDER CASEFATHER KILLS SON FOR STEALING MONEYUTTARAKHAND FATHER KILLS SON

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.