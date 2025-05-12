For Resisting 'Harassment' Of Friend's Sister, Bihar Teenager Stabbed To Death In Haryana

Ambala: In a shocking murder case reported from Haryana, a 19-year-old boy from Bihar was stabbed to death for allegedly resisting harassment of the sister of his friend in the state's Ambala district on Sunday evening, police said.

The slain has been identified as Hardik, a resident of Ajit Nagar in Bihar. Hardik was stabbed to death in Khojkipur village of Ambala by the assailants, who are absconding after the incident.

According to Rishabh, Hardik's friend, the latter was stabbed twice in his waist and stomach while standing with his friends in Khojkipur village of Ambala. Hardik was brought to the Civil Hospital of Ambala Cantt in a blood-soaked condition, where the doctors declared him dead, Rishabh said.

Opposing Harassment Proved Costly

Rishabh claimed that the attackers used to harass Hardik's friend's sister which Hardik had resisted thereby enraging the assailants. The youth harassing the girl called his friends, who arrived in an auto and attacked Hardik with a knife, said Rishabh.

A police officer associated with the investigation of the murder case, said that after receiving information about the incident, a team of police from Mahesh Nagar police station reached the hospital and started investigation into the murder case. The police have taken the body into possession and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants, he said.