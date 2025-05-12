ETV Bharat / state

For Resisting 'Harassment' Of Friend's Sister, Bihar Teenager Stabbed To Death In Haryana

The slain's friend said he was stabbed at Khojkipur village of Ambala by the assailants, who harassed his friend's sister.

Bihar teenager Hardik stabbed to death in Haryana
Bihar teenager Hardik stabbed to death in Haryana (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST

1 Min Read

Ambala: In a shocking murder case reported from Haryana, a 19-year-old boy from Bihar was stabbed to death for allegedly resisting harassment of the sister of his friend in the state's Ambala district on Sunday evening, police said.

The slain has been identified as Hardik, a resident of Ajit Nagar in Bihar. Hardik was stabbed to death in Khojkipur village of Ambala by the assailants, who are absconding after the incident.

According to Rishabh, Hardik's friend, the latter was stabbed twice in his waist and stomach while standing with his friends in Khojkipur village of Ambala. Hardik was brought to the Civil Hospital of Ambala Cantt in a blood-soaked condition, where the doctors declared him dead, Rishabh said.

Opposing Harassment Proved Costly

Rishabh claimed that the attackers used to harass Hardik's friend's sister which Hardik had resisted thereby enraging the assailants. The youth harassing the girl called his friends, who arrived in an auto and attacked Hardik with a knife, said Rishabh.

A police officer associated with the investigation of the murder case, said that after receiving information about the incident, a team of police from Mahesh Nagar police station reached the hospital and started investigation into the murder case. The police have taken the body into possession and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants, he said.

Read More:

  1. Meerut Murder Case: Police File 1400-Page Chargesheet Against Saurabh's Wife, Her Lover
  2. Nanthancode Mass Murder: Accused Kedal Raja Found Guilty, Kerala Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Sentence Tomorrow
  3. Assam: Boy's Dead Body Found In Trolley Bag, Mother, Her Lover Detained For Murder Conspiracy

Ambala: In a shocking murder case reported from Haryana, a 19-year-old boy from Bihar was stabbed to death for allegedly resisting harassment of the sister of his friend in the state's Ambala district on Sunday evening, police said.

The slain has been identified as Hardik, a resident of Ajit Nagar in Bihar. Hardik was stabbed to death in Khojkipur village of Ambala by the assailants, who are absconding after the incident.

According to Rishabh, Hardik's friend, the latter was stabbed twice in his waist and stomach while standing with his friends in Khojkipur village of Ambala. Hardik was brought to the Civil Hospital of Ambala Cantt in a blood-soaked condition, where the doctors declared him dead, Rishabh said.

Opposing Harassment Proved Costly

Rishabh claimed that the attackers used to harass Hardik's friend's sister which Hardik had resisted thereby enraging the assailants. The youth harassing the girl called his friends, who arrived in an auto and attacked Hardik with a knife, said Rishabh.

A police officer associated with the investigation of the murder case, said that after receiving information about the incident, a team of police from Mahesh Nagar police station reached the hospital and started investigation into the murder case. The police have taken the body into possession and launched a manhunt to nab the assailants, he said.

Read More:

  1. Meerut Murder Case: Police File 1400-Page Chargesheet Against Saurabh's Wife, Her Lover
  2. Nanthancode Mass Murder: Accused Kedal Raja Found Guilty, Kerala Court To Pronounce Quantum Of Sentence Tomorrow
  3. Assam: Boy's Dead Body Found In Trolley Bag, Mother, Her Lover Detained For Murder Conspiracy

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MURDER IN AMBALAMURDER FOR RESISTING HARASSMENTAMBALA MURDER CASEBIHAR BOY MURDER IN HARYANA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Fearless In The Face Of Fangs, Snake Girl Of Odisha Niharika Protects Reptiles, Trains Rescuers & Saves Lives

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.