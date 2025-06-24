For Promised Land: Caught In Hurdle, A War Veteran Fights For Justice For 37 Years

Hyderabad: Walking in crutches, Yousuf, a 75-year-old war veteran from Hyderabad's Old City, who was seriously injured while safeguarding the border in the 1971 India-China war, has been fighting a different kind of battle for the past 37 years. His fight is for a piece of land that the government had promised him. In 1988, the then government promised five acres of government land to Yousuf in survey numbers 303 and 393 of Batasingaram revenue village in Rangareddy district.

The land allocation was formally recorded, and he was even handed a title deed by the Eastern Division RDO. However, when Yousuf went to claim the land, he found it was already occupied by someone else. Since then, he has been running from one government office to another from the Collectorate to the RDO and Tehsildar’s office seeking justice.

But his efforts have remained fruitless for nearly four decades. On Monday, Yousuf once again approached officials during the Rangareddy District Prajavani grievance redressal programme.

But to his dismay, officials told him that no land can be allotted without a valid Government Order (GO). Disheartened and weary, Yousuf voiced his pain: “I was wounded during the war, but I am suffering more now. When will I get the land that was promised to me?” he asked. His case highlights the long-standing plight of veterans, who continue to face bureaucratic hurdles even after serving the nation with honour.