‘For CJI To Decide, Matter Of Propriety’: SC Judge On Lokpal's Jurisdiction In Examining Complaints Against Judges

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear arguments over an order of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal to examine complaints against sitting high court judges, in July.

The matter was taken up for hearing by a bench led by Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka. The bench said the matter will have to be presented before another bench. "It is something for the chief justice to decide," Justice Oka said, "It is a matter of propriety. We will have it somewhere in July," Justice Gavai added.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu proceeding initiated over the Lokpal's January 27 order on two complaints filed against a sitting additional judge of the high court. As per the complaints, the judge influenced an additional district judge in the state and a judge of the same high court slated to deal with a suit filed against the complainant by a private company to favour the firm. The private company, it was alleged, was earlier a client of the high court judge in question while he was practising as an advocate at the Bar.

On March 18, the apex court appointed senior advocate Ranjit Kumar as an amicus curiae in connection with the validity of the Lokpal's order of January 27 this year, holding that anti-corruption watchdog can examine a complaint against a sitting high court judge. The bench made it clear that it will not examine the merits of the allegations made in the complaint and would only examine the issue of jurisdiction. The Lokpal, in its response, reiterated that a high court judge meets the definition of public servant and that the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, does not exclude judges.

On February 20, the apex court put on hold the Lokpal's order, which entertained complaints against a sitting high court judge. The apex court termed the order as 'something very disturbing'. The apex court issued a notice to the Centre and others seeking their responses on the suo motu proceedings initiated in connection with order passed by the Lokpal. The apex court also injuncted the complainant from disclosing the name of the judge.

The bench had said it would lay down a law in this regard, as all the judges are appointed under the Constitution. The apex court registered a suo motu matter as the Lokpal bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar held judges’ of the high court would be amenable to its jurisdiction to investigate allegations of corruption.