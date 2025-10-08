ETV Bharat / state

For 25 Years, Retired Hazaribagh Teacher Has Dedicated His Life To Plant And Protect Trees

Manoj Kumar has planted 8,000 saplings so far and 90 per cent of those have grown into trees.

Retired college teacher Manoj Kumar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 8, 2025 at 7:22 PM IST

Hazaribagh: Manoj Kumar, a retired college teacher from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district has spent the last 25 years of his life planting trees and protecting them. He even spends his pension amount to fund his mission.

His environment conservation efforts have earned him respect and praise with the Hazaribagh district administration recommending his name for Padma Shri.

He encourages families to plant saplings on important occasions (ETV Bharat)

Naming the campaign, 'Our Earth, Our Responsibility', Kumar said, "I don't plant trees out of any greed for recognition. But I'm happy that the district administration has taken note of my efforts." He considers nature divine mother and reiterates his resolve to continue planting more and more saplings.

Kumar, a retired lecturer from the Government BEd College in Hazaribagh has planted around 8,000 saplings so far, of which over 7,000 have grown into large trees. His samplings include Peepal, Banyan, Pakar, Neem, and Sem, which people generally shy away from planting. Many companies and organisations have come forward to support him in his mission.

Unlike most plantation drives, Kumar's focus is both on planting saplings and caring for them so as to ensure they grow into trees. "Merely planting a sapling isn't enough, caring for it is equally important. Many people consider their responsibility fulfilled by planting a sapling but it's important to check whether the sapling survives, he said adding that 90 percent of saplings planted by him have grown into trees today.

Manoj Kumar during a plantation drive (ETV Bharat)

To encourage plantation, Kumar has linked it with social occasions. He has started a tradition of planting a sampling on occasions such as child's birth, marriage, wedding anniversary, death or daughter's 'vidai' (when daughter leaves her parental home to start a new life with her husband). The responsibility is entrusted to the family to ensure they care for the sapling.

The retired teacher has formed a team, 'Bal Taru', comprising his students and members of the community. Bal Taru collects a small amount of money every month, which is used for planting saplings, fertilizers and medicines.

Recognising Kumar's dedication to environment protection, the district administration considered his application a month ago and recommended him for the Padma Shri. Expressing his happiness, Kumar said, "When something is done and taken into account, it brings immense joy."

His efforts are an inspiration for the entire society. Environment protection is everyone's responsibility and requires continuous effort, he said.

