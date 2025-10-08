ETV Bharat / state

For 25 Years, Retired Hazaribagh Teacher Has Dedicated His Life To Plant And Protect Trees

Hazaribagh: Manoj Kumar, a retired college teacher from Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district has spent the last 25 years of his life planting trees and protecting them. He even spends his pension amount to fund his mission.

His environment conservation efforts have earned him respect and praise with the Hazaribagh district administration recommending his name for Padma Shri.

He encourages families to plant saplings on important occasions (ETV Bharat)

Naming the campaign, 'Our Earth, Our Responsibility', Kumar said, "I don't plant trees out of any greed for recognition. But I'm happy that the district administration has taken note of my efforts." He considers nature divine mother and reiterates his resolve to continue planting more and more saplings.

Kumar, a retired lecturer from the Government BEd College in Hazaribagh has planted around 8,000 saplings so far, of which over 7,000 have grown into large trees. His samplings include Peepal, Banyan, Pakar, Neem, and Sem, which people generally shy away from planting. Many companies and organisations have come forward to support him in his mission.