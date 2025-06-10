For 243-Seat Bihar Assembly Elections, Opposition Mahagathbandhan Allies Demand 350

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is in a fix. The total Assembly seats in poll-bound Bihar is 243, but some of the partners have already demanded seats that total to 350. Those remaining are yet to reveal their demands.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which leads the alliance, is determined to contest more than 150 Assembly seats in the coming elections. Its leader and party president Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, is the de facto chief ministerial candidate.

“In any case, our party is looking at contesting from over 150 seats in the state. It is strong on all the 243 seats,” RJD general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.

The RJD had contested 144 seats in the 2020 Assembly polls, winning 75 of them. However, it blamed the poor strike rate of the Congress, which won just 19 out of 70 seats it contested, for the failure to form the government in the keenly contested elections.

The Mahagathbandhan got 110 seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 125 seats, while others managed to grab eight in the 2020 polls. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar–led NDA romped home with a wafer-thin margin.

The Congress, which contested 70 seats in the previous state polls and won just 19, is also gearing up to fight on more seats. A few leaders, including Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, presently an independent MP from Purnea, have sought 100 seats for the Grand Old Party.

However, the Congress has not officially announced its demand yet. It's Bihar unit president Rajesh Kumar and in-charge Krishna Allavaru have often indicated that their aim was to strengthen the party, while the high command (Central leaders) would decide the number of seats.

The steps taken by the Bihar Congress leaders in organising various pan-state meetings, rallies, marches, along with Rahul Gandhi’s six visits this year and his ignoring Lalu and his family despite being in the state, have created stress in its relations with the two parties.

“Everything could be sorted out with talks. We are partners and will contest the Assembly election together. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will decide the number of seats we would contest here,” a senior Bihar Congress leader shared with ETV Bharat.

Meanwhile, the opposition alliance partner CPI(ML) officially announced on Tuesday that it would contest 40 to 45 constituencies in the forthcoming polls expected to be held in October–November.

“We are preparing to contest 40 to 45 Assembly seats. Our comrades are preparing for them. We will discuss the seat-sharing and the agenda of the Mahagathbandhan with the allies in the coming days,” CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said.

The opposition alliance’s coordination committee is going to meet on Thursday (June 12) to discuss various issues, including seat distribution, and it is expected to be a stormy one, given the demands.

Dipankar’s announcement could further queer the pitch for the Mahagathbandhan as the allies are demanding a bigger share in the seats in comparison to the last Assembly election. The CPI(ML) contested 19 seats in the 2020 Assembly poll, and had emerged as the party with the best strike rate by winning 12 of them.

The Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer – turned – politician Mukesh Sahni has already expressed its intention to contest 60 seats and also have the position of deputy chief minister for itself.

The Mahagathbandhan has RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM, and VIP as partners. The CPI and CPM contested four seats each in 2020, winning two each. But they are yet to declare their wishlist this time.