Food Officials Seize 700 Kg Of 6-Mth-Old Chicken Stored For Supplying To Hyderabad Eateries

Secunderabad: Food safety department on Friday seized nearly 700 kg of rotten chicken from a shop in Telangana's Secunderabad. This chicken was supposed to be supplied to eateries across Hyderabad district.

It has been learnt that the owner of Balayya Chicken Centre in Prakashnagar of Begumpet in Secunderabad was selling chicken by storing it in the fridge for a prolonged period. The matter surfaced when suspicious customers informed the food safety authorities.

Acting on the information, officials conducted a raid at the shop and found that the chicken was being stored in the fridge for the last six months and supplied to various liquor shops, bars and hotels located in the district.

It was also found that fatty substances and bones were mixed with chemicals before supplying to the eateries. Officials seized the rotten chicken stocks after finding that it was being sold illegally, flouting food safety norms.

The food safety officials further said that consuming this chicken is not only unhealthy but can cause major health issues.

When officials arrived at the spot, an extremely foul smell was detected and on inspection, they were surprised to find the chicken being sold with chemicals. The entire chicken stock, which weighed around 700 kg, was immediately seized, officials added.