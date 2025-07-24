Food Policing In Ghaziabad: Former Secretary Says Food Vigilantes Needs To Be Jailed

Ghaziabad: A video of a food vigilante from Bajrang Dal chasing and forcibly stopping a Blinkit delivery rider in Ghaziabad and subsequently questioning him for delivering non-vegetarian food during the religious month of Shravan went viral on social media. Responding to a post on the video, Sanjeev Gupta, former Secretary to the Union Home Ministry stated that the vigilante needs to be jailed for the act.
On July 23, in a post on X, Gupta wrote that the Bajrang Dal vigilante “has no business preventing others from eating non-vegetarian stuff. I am a strict vegetarian. But as per 5th National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 78.4% Indians consume non-veg food.” He stated that everyone must have a choice and such “goons need to be given stern punishment otherwise our nation will get further divided on religious lines.”
This monstrous looking fanatic needs to be jailed. Where is this incident from? I shall speak to the local SSP. He has no business preventing others from eating non-vegetarian stuff. I am a strict vegetarian. But as per 5th National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 78.4% Indians… pic.twitter.com/NuqtKU3duQ— Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) July 23, 2025
In the video it is seen that the vigilante accompanied by another person is seen chasing and stopping a Blinkit delivery rider. The Bajrang Dal member is seen speaking to the video(being shot by his accompany) and he is seen threatening the rider to show the parcel he is carrying. The rider then opens his bag and shows a food parcel and tell it is non-vegetarian food.
“Being a Hindu why are you delivering non-veg food?” the vigilante asks in the video. Further, he asks the rider to call the customer and subsequently he speaks to the female customer and asks about her religious identity.
When the customer claims to be a Christian, the Bajrang Dal person aborts the call. At the end of the video, the vigilante gives a call against selling and eating non-veg during Shravan.
In another reply to the post, the former secretary stated that he has spoken to Ghaziabad Commissioner of Police and said that the official had assured strict action.
This incident of food policing has triggered a widespread debate on social media on freedom of food as a choice.
At the time of publishing the story, it is not yet clear whether the Ghaziabad Police had booked the food vigilante.
"If customer details get out this easily then that's scary. @letsblinkit must take actions else you will be dragged to court!," Arka Chakrabarty, an advocate responded in an X post.
Read More