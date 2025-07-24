ETV Bharat / state

Food Policing In Ghaziabad: Former Secretary Says Food Vigilantes Needs To Be Jailed

Ghaziabad: A video of a food vigilante from Bajrang Dal chasing and forcibly stopping a Blinkit delivery rider in Ghaziabad and subsequently questioning him for delivering non-vegetarian food during the religious month of Shravan went viral on social media. Responding to a post on the video, Sanjeev Gupta, former Secretary to the Union Home Ministry stated that the vigilante needs to be jailed for the act.

On July 23, in a post on X, Gupta wrote that the Bajrang Dal vigilante “has no business preventing others from eating non-vegetarian stuff. I am a strict vegetarian. But as per 5th National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), 78.4% Indians consume non-veg food.” He stated that everyone must have a choice and such “goons need to be given stern punishment otherwise our nation will get further divided on religious lines.”

In the video it is seen that the vigilante accompanied by another person is seen chasing and stopping a Blinkit delivery rider. The Bajrang Dal member is seen speaking to the video(being shot by his accompany) and he is seen threatening the rider to show the parcel he is carrying. The rider then opens his bag and shows a food parcel and tell it is non-vegetarian food.

“Being a Hindu why are you delivering non-veg food?” the vigilante asks in the video. Further, he asks the rider to call the customer and subsequently he speaks to the female customer and asks about her religious identity.