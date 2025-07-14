ETV Bharat / state

Food Poisoning In Vekri Ashramshala: One Child Dead, Over 30 Hospitalised

Banaskantha: A case of food poisoning has been reported at Vekri Ashramshala, located in Danta taluka of Banaskantha district, Gujarat. The incident led to the tragic death of one child, while more than 30 children were rushed to Makdi Community Health Centre after complaining of diarrhoea and vomiting.

When the condition of the three children worsened, they were immediately referred to Khedbrahma Hospital for further treatment. According to reports, the children suddenly fell ill after consuming food in the hostel. Following the incident, the health department promptly reached the spot and monitored the treatment process at Makdi Community Health Centre.

The health authorities initiated an investigation into the cause of the food poisoning. Officials collected samples and are preparing a detailed report. They have also confirmed that the condition of all other children is stable.

Meanwhile, Danta MLA Kantibhai Kharari has raised serious allegations and demanded a thorough investigation into the children's health and the quality of food provided.

A woman doctor from the Makdi Community Health Centre informed the media that treatment for more than 30 children is ongoing. She confirmed that three of the critical cases were referred to Khedbrahma Hospital and, unfortunately, one child died during treatment.