ETV Bharat / state

Food Poisoning In Vekri Ashramshala: One Child Dead, Over 30 Hospitalised

Food poisoning at Vekri Ashramshala in Banaskantha, Gujarat, left one child dead and over 30 hospitalised with diarrhoea and vomiting symptoms.

Etv Bharat
Children receive treatment at Makdi Community Health Centre after a food poisoning incident at Vekri Ashramshala in Banaskantha. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 7:30 PM IST

1 Min Read

Banaskantha: A case of food poisoning has been reported at Vekri Ashramshala, located in Danta taluka of Banaskantha district, Gujarat. The incident led to the tragic death of one child, while more than 30 children were rushed to Makdi Community Health Centre after complaining of diarrhoea and vomiting.

When the condition of the three children worsened, they were immediately referred to Khedbrahma Hospital for further treatment. According to reports, the children suddenly fell ill after consuming food in the hostel. Following the incident, the health department promptly reached the spot and monitored the treatment process at Makdi Community Health Centre.

The health authorities initiated an investigation into the cause of the food poisoning. Officials collected samples and are preparing a detailed report. They have also confirmed that the condition of all other children is stable.

Meanwhile, Danta MLA Kantibhai Kharari has raised serious allegations and demanded a thorough investigation into the children's health and the quality of food provided.

A woman doctor from the Makdi Community Health Centre informed the media that treatment for more than 30 children is ongoing. She confirmed that three of the critical cases were referred to Khedbrahma Hospital and, unfortunately, one child died during treatment.

The deceased child’s guardian has expressed suspicion that something harmful may have been mixed into the food.

The health department continues to probe the incident, and findings are awaited to determine the exact cause of the poisoning.

Read more: 97 Students Of Residential School Suffer Food Poisoning In Gujarat

Jharkhand: 80 Girls Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning In Godda School, Probe Underway

Banaskantha: A case of food poisoning has been reported at Vekri Ashramshala, located in Danta taluka of Banaskantha district, Gujarat. The incident led to the tragic death of one child, while more than 30 children were rushed to Makdi Community Health Centre after complaining of diarrhoea and vomiting.

When the condition of the three children worsened, they were immediately referred to Khedbrahma Hospital for further treatment. According to reports, the children suddenly fell ill after consuming food in the hostel. Following the incident, the health department promptly reached the spot and monitored the treatment process at Makdi Community Health Centre.

The health authorities initiated an investigation into the cause of the food poisoning. Officials collected samples and are preparing a detailed report. They have also confirmed that the condition of all other children is stable.

Meanwhile, Danta MLA Kantibhai Kharari has raised serious allegations and demanded a thorough investigation into the children's health and the quality of food provided.

A woman doctor from the Makdi Community Health Centre informed the media that treatment for more than 30 children is ongoing. She confirmed that three of the critical cases were referred to Khedbrahma Hospital and, unfortunately, one child died during treatment.

The deceased child’s guardian has expressed suspicion that something harmful may have been mixed into the food.

The health department continues to probe the incident, and findings are awaited to determine the exact cause of the poisoning.

Read more: 97 Students Of Residential School Suffer Food Poisoning In Gujarat

Jharkhand: 80 Girls Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning In Godda School, Probe Underway

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FOOD POISONING IN BANASKANTHAONE CHILD DEAD30 HOSPITALISEDHEALTH DEPARTMENT CONDUCTING PROBE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Junagadh’s Bahauddin College Showcases Rich History And Heritage

A Zero Crime Tribal Village in Assam's Nagaon : 250 Bodo Households Use Dialogues For Crisis Mitigation

Scan, Verify, Trust: Inside The Tech That Turns Smartphones Into Weapons Against Fake Products

When Heavens Open Up: Inside Buddhism's Sacred Varshavas Rain Retreat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.