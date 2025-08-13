ETV Bharat / state

Three Children Of A Family Die After Drinking Milk In Bihar Village

Patna: In a tragic incident, three young children from the same family lost their lives after consuming milk in Masadpur village, located in the Kaler block of Paliganj in Bihar's Patna district, police said.

The children, who belonged to a family from Arwal district, had visited their maternal grandfather's home in Khidi village during the Rakshabandhan festival. The family regularly purchased milk from a local resident named Rambabu Mahato for their daily needs.

According to Kamlesh Thakur, the maternal grandfather of the deceased, the three children were given milk to drink after eating their meal before going to sleep on Monday evening. However, around 11 PM, the children began experiencing severe stomach pain. After the children complained of stomach pain, the family immediately rushed them to Paliganj sub-divisional hospital.

At the hospital, doctors administered injections, but the children's condition did not improve. The medical staff advised the family to transfer the children to a better-equipped facility. Tragically, two children died while being transported to the hospital, and the third child passed away during treatment at PMCH (Patna Medical College and Hospital).

Shripal, a family member, explained that they had been buying milk from Mahato's house daily without any previous issues or disputes. Piyush Jaiswal, the SHO of the Parasi police station of Arwal district, said the preliminary investigation points to food poisoning. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report of the deceased. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report,” Jaiswal said.