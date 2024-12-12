One Girl Dies Of 'Food Poisoning' In Bijapur School, 34 Hospitalised; Superintendent Suspended

Bijapur: One girl died of suspected food poisoning and eight others are in critical condition after consuming paneer at their residential school, Mata Rukmani Balika Ashram, in Dhanora of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday. The hostel superintendent has been suspended in this connection.

Bijapur collector Sambit Mishra said that nearly 39 girls of the ashram fell ill after complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea. It is suspected that their condition deteriorated due to food poisoning, Mishra said.

Soon after the girls fell ill on Sunday, 12 were admitted to PICU and three others were rushed to the Jagdalpur Medical College. However, one girl died on way to the hospital and the remaining two are presently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Presently, 34 children are hospitalised with complaints of food poisoning and eight are still in the ICU.

On information, the FSL team reached Bijapur hospital. The team collected samples from the sick children and sent those to the medical college in Jagdalpur.

"Now we will form an investigation committee to probe into the case. The post-mortem has been conducted and the exact cause of death will be known after we get the report. Once the investigation committee completes its probe, action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the collector said.

There are 88 students in the ashram. On Sunday, paneer curry was served in dinner. After the meal, children suddenly started complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea. Presently, 34 children have been admitted in the district hospital of which, eight children are still in the ICU.

CMHO Dr BR Pujari said that the children were having symptoms of food poisoning and their health condition is being constantly monitored by a team of doctors. "Some blood tests have been conducted. The results of their Malaria test are negative," Dr Pujari said.

Meanwhile, the cook said that the paneer curry that was served to the children was bought from the market and their health started deteriorating as soon as they consumed it.