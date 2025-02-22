100 People Fall Ill After Consuming 'Adulterated' Gajar Ka Halwa In Amroha Village; 2nd Such Incident in UP This Month

Amroha: At least 100 people, the majority of them women and children, suffered from suspected food poisoning and had to be hospitalised after consuming allegedly adulterated gajar ka halwa (carrot pudding) during the death anniversary event of a villager in Amroha town of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the people had gone to attend the death anniversary in Didauli village where they consumed carrot halwa made as part of the bhandara (community kitchen).

"More than 100 women and children started complaining of vomiting, stomach ache and dizziness as soon as they consumed the halwa," sources said. The affected people had to be admitted to different hospitals where doctors suspected food poisoning was the cause of the mass illness, they said.

Sources said that the carrot halwa was made from fake milk and mawa (a milk product) due to which those consuming it fell ill, however, the same is yet to be officially confirmed. The health department team reached the spot soon after the incident was reported and started investigating the matter.

Assistant Food Commissioner Vinay Kumar Agarwal and Chief Food Safety Officer Harendra Singh went to the spot, collected samples and sent them for testing. "At present, the treatment of all the patients is going on and the situation is said to be under control," health department officials said.

This is the second incident this month in Uttar Pradesh where people have fallen ill after consuming alleged adulterated carrot halwa. On February 10, as many as 150 people fell ill at a wedding after consuming a carrot dish in Moradabad district. In that case too, it was alleged that the mawa added during the preparation of the sweet dish was adulterated which resulted in food poisoning.