ETV Bharat / state

Food Poisoning At Tenkasi Old Age Home: Another Woman Dies Taking Toll To 5, 11 In Intensive Care

Tenkasi: A 54-year-old woman died due to suspected food poisoning at an old age home in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district this morning, taking the death toll to five. Eleven residents of the home are presently being treated at the intensive care unit of Nellai Government Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Muppudathi (54).

The Annai Old Age Home near Sundarapandiyapuram in Tenkasi has over 60 residents and non-vegetarian dishes are usually served once a week. Likewise, on June 11, non-vegetarian food was prepared at the home.

Surprisingly, many of the residents who consumed the food started feeling unwell. Over 50 residents were admitted to the Tenkasi Government General Hospital after their health condition deteriorated. Doctors examining them suspected that they were victims of food allergy and subsequently, admitted them to the intensive care unit.