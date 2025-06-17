Food Poisoning At Tenkasi Old Age Home: Another Woman Dies Taking Toll To 5, 11 In Intensive Care

Tenkasi: A 54-year-old woman died due to suspected food poisoning at an old age home in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi district this morning, taking the death toll to five. Eleven residents of the home are presently being treated at the intensive care unit of Nellai Government Hospital.
The deceased has been identified as Muppudathi (54).
The Annai Old Age Home near Sundarapandiyapuram in Tenkasi has over 60 residents and non-vegetarian dishes are usually served once a week. Likewise, on June 11, non-vegetarian food was prepared at the home.
Surprisingly, many of the residents who consumed the food started feeling unwell. Over 50 residents were admitted to the Tenkasi Government General Hospital after their health condition deteriorated. Doctors examining them suspected that they were victims of food allergy and subsequently, admitted them to the intensive care unit.
Among them, three residents, Shankar Ganesh (48), Murugammal (45), and Ambika (40) died after the incident and another woman, Dhanalakshmi (70) passed away the next morning. Apprehending that the death toll may rise, eight residents who were undergoing treatment at Tenkasi Government Hospital were immediately shifted to Nellai Government Hospital.
Officials led by Tenkasi District Magistrate Lavanya visited the old age home for an inspection. As a precautionary measure, they sent every resident who had consumed the non-vegetarian food to the government hospital for checkup. Also, a case was registered by the Deputy Superintendent of Police in this regard.
Owner of the old age home, Rajendran, was arrested.
Meanwhile 12 residents who were being treated at Tenkasi Government Hospital were transferred to Government Medical College Hospital in Nellai.
