Four Special Needs Children Die, Several Others Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning At Uttar Pradesh Rehab

Lucknow: Four special needs children died while several others have been hospitalised after alleged food poisoning due to contaminated water at a rehabilitation center in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, officials said.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday evening at the Nirvana Rehabilitation Center located at Mohan Road in capital Lucknow.

It is learnt that more than 15 children suffered diarrhea and vomiting after drinking the contaminated water and were immediately rushed to the Lokbandhu Hospital where four children succumbed. Two of the deceased children have been identified as Renu and Deepa.

According to health officials, a post-mortem will be conducted to know the cause of death of the children. Lucknow DM has said that the Nirvana Rehabilitation Center, where the children have fallen ill, is operated on PPP model.

A team under the supervision of the CMO has been deployed at the spot, the DM said adding prima facie it appears that the children have fallen ill due to consumption of contaminated water.

Authorities have passed instructions for arranging drinking water at the center and clean the water tank. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the CMO has been instructed to get all the children examined and provide the best possible health facilities.

CMO Dr. NB Singh said that a team of the health department has been sent to Nirvana Sanstha. He said that 70 children have been examined by the team adding that the seriously ill children have been sent to Lokbandhu Hospital where they are under observation.