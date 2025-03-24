ETV Bharat / state

Food Delivery Boy Killed After Car Hits His Motorcycle Near South Delhi's Hauz Khas

The food delivery agent suffered injuries after a car rammed into his bike in south Delhi. Upon reaching the hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 8:12 PM IST

New Delhi: A 30-year-old food delivery agent was killed on Monday after a car rammed into his motorcycle near Dilip Singh Marg in south Delhi, an official said. Police received a PCR call at Hauz Khas police station around 2 am, reporting a car crash, he said.

Upon reaching the spot, police found that a taxi driver, Chamanpreet Singh (20) from Lado Sarai, reported lost control of the vehicle and hit a bystander, he added. The victim, Chandrahas Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, currently residing in Chirag, Delhi was severely injured. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

A police officer said that an FIR has been registered at Hauz Khas police station and an investigation has been launched into the matter. Police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area and questioning the taxi driver to determine whether negligence or other factors led to the accident, he said.

