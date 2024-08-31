Following Row Over Meeting Prakash Javadekar, EP Jayarajan Sacked As Ruling LDF Convenor In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Senior leader of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) EP Jayarajan has been removed by the party as the convenor of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala. The decision was taken at a state secretariat meeting of the party in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday and was reported in the state committee meeting on Saturday. As Jayarajan is a member of the central committee, the central leadership of the party will announce the action against him.
EP Jayarajan's expulsion comes after the row over his public statement on the morning of Lok Sabha polls in Kerala about his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
Senior party leader and former minister TP Ramakrishnan will replace EP Jayarajan. The party's state secretary MV Govindan is anticipated to make an announcement in this regard at a press conference later Saturday afternoon.
Jayarajan’s controversial meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar and his admission of the same on the polling day had put the CPM in a major crisis. Jayarajan stated that Javadekar visited him at his son's flat in Thiruvananthapuram and insisted against any political discussions.
Strong criticisms were raised against Jayarajan in the secretariat meeting. He then left for his hometown Kannur without attending the state committee meeting. Jayarajan, who arrived at his home in Kannur in the morning, did not respond to reporters' queries.