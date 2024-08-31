ETV Bharat / state

Following Row Over Meeting Prakash Javadekar, EP Jayarajan Sacked As Ruling LDF Convenor In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Senior leader of the Communist Party Of India (Marxist) EP Jayarajan has been removed by the party as the convenor of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala. The decision was taken at a state secretariat meeting of the party in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday and was reported in the state committee meeting on Saturday. As Jayarajan is a member of the central committee, the central leadership of the party will announce the action against him.

EP Jayarajan's expulsion comes after the row over his public statement on the morning of Lok Sabha polls in Kerala about his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Senior party leader and former minister TP Ramakrishnan will replace EP Jayarajan. The party's state secretary MV Govindan is anticipated to make an announcement in this regard at a press conference later Saturday afternoon.