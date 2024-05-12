ETV Bharat / state

Following ETV Bharat's Exclusive Reportage, Latehar DC Restores Power, Solves Water Crisis

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

After ETV Bharat exclusively reported on the electricity and water crisis prevalent in the Bichmarwa village, Latehar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Garima Singh immediately took cognisance of the situation and directed the concerned officials to solve the problem, on priority
Villagers in Latehar were suffering due to water crisis and power cuts(Photo: ETV Bharat)

Within 24 hours of the news being published on the water and power crisis in the Latehar region of Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Garima Singh directed officials to fix the non-functional water tower on priority. Officials also repaired the damaged electrical wires and restored power in the area after long, in a major relief for the villagers.

Latehar (Jharkhand): After ETV Bharat exclusively reported on the electricity and water crisis prevalent in the Bichmarwa village, Latehar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Garima Singh immediately took cognisance of the situation and directed the concerned officials to solve the problem, on priority.

Within 24 hours of the news being published, the water tower which had been non-functional for three months was repaired in a jiffy. Officials of the Drinking Water Department also assured the villagers that a new motor would be installed within two days. Currently, the water tower is supplying water to the villagers and even has surplus to suffice their needs.

Electricity department officials repaired the damaged wires after which power was restored in the village. However, voltage has been fluctuating due to the dilapidated wires. Electricity department officials have assured the villagers that the wire will be replaced soon.

The villagers thanked ETV Bharat for their fearless reportage and said they were on cloud nine after finding a solution to their persisting woes. Villagers had been yearning for a drop of water as the water tower installed in the village had been out of order for three months forcing them to consume dirty drain water. Extreme power shortage in the region impacted the health of the villagers amid the scorching summer.

Pradeep Ghansi, Chandradev Ghansi from the village personally thanked the DC as well the ETV Bharat correspondent who carried out the reportage and took charge of solving their burning issue.

