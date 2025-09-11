ETV Bharat / state

Follow Rules Strictly In Filing FIRs Over Social Media Posts: HC To Telangana Police

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court has ruled that automatic or mechanical arrests are impermissible, and the principle of proportionality in the exercise of criminal process must be observed.

Quashing three FIRs filed against a social media worker of the BRS party, Justice Tukaramji on Wednesday directed the Telangana police to strictly comply with the principles laid down in a previous case, which specifies certain guidelines for arresting an accused.

The Telangana police have registered three cases against Nalla Balu @ Durgam Shashidhar Goud, at different police stations, alleging that he posted objectionable messages on social media platforms critical of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party.

The police, in one of the cases, alleged that the posts by Nalla Balu intended to provoke public unrest, defame the CM, and disturb public tranquility.

Justice Tukaramji, in his order, opined that mere publication of offensive or critical content, without making out a case of an intention to cause the prohibited consequences, is insufficient to proceed with the criminal proceedings.