J&K: Fog Disrupts Flight Operation At Srinagar Airport As Kashmir Braces For Another Snow Spell

Srinagar: Dense fog blanketed Kashmir on Friday morning amid the cold wave conditions, disrupting flight operations at Srinagar International Airport. The airport manages at least 70 domestic flights daily on average.

Director of Srinagar Airport, Javed Anjum, told ETV Bharat that the low visibility due to fog forced all flights to be put on hold.

“All flights have been delayed. Operations will resume once visibility improves, and we are hopeful that flights may be allowed to land and depart by the afternoon or in a few hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is bracing for another wet spell, the first of 2025, from today with major activity from Saturday till Monday.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar office said a fresh western disturbance was hitting J&K today, which is expected to bring light rain and snowfall at isolated places.