J&K: Fog Disrupts Flight Operation At Srinagar Airport As Kashmir Braces For Another Snow Spell

Director of Srinagar Airport Javed Anjum told ETV Bharat that the flight operation will resume once visibility improves.

J&K: Fog Disrupts Flight Operation At Srinagar Airport As Kashmir Braces For Another Snow Spell
Representational image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Srinagar: Dense fog blanketed Kashmir on Friday morning amid the cold wave conditions, disrupting flight operations at Srinagar International Airport. The airport manages at least 70 domestic flights daily on average.

Director of Srinagar Airport, Javed Anjum, told ETV Bharat that the low visibility due to fog forced all flights to be put on hold.

“All flights have been delayed. Operations will resume once visibility improves, and we are hopeful that flights may be allowed to land and depart by the afternoon or in a few hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is bracing for another wet spell, the first of 2025, from today with major activity from Saturday till Monday.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Srinagar office said a fresh western disturbance was hitting J&K today, which is expected to bring light rain and snowfall at isolated places.

“On Saturday, fairly widespread rain and snow will occur all over Jammu and Kashmir, whereas widespread rain and snowfall will occur on January 5 and 6 all over the union territory,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the Kashmir Valley continued to remain sub-zero. As per the data provided by the Met Centre, Srinagar recorded minus 2.2°C, Qazigund minus 7.3°C, Pahalgam minus 4.5°C, Kupwara minus 1.6°C, Kokernag minus 5.5°C, Gulmarg minus 4.5°C, Bandipora minus 2.5°C, Baramulla minus 4.8°C, Budgam minus 3.2°C, Ganderbal minus 4.3°C, Pulwama minus 6.1°C, Anantnag minus 7.7°C, Khudwani minus 7.1°C, Kulgam minus 6.8°C, Shopian minus 8.5°C, and Larnoo minus 8.2°C.

In the Jammu region, Jammu recorded a minimum of 7.3°C, Banihal 2.0°C, Batote 5.8°C, Katra 11.0°C, Bhaderwah 2.3°C, Kishtwar 6.2°C, Padder -1.2°C, Poonch 8.1°C, Rajouri 6.4°C, Samba 6.1°C, Kathua 9.1°C, and Udhampur 7.3°C.

In UT of Ladakh, Leh recorded a minimum of minus 4.4°C, Kargil minus 6.9°C, and Drass minus 8.6°C.

