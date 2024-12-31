ETV Bharat / state

7-Month-Old Foetus Found In Garbage Bin In Mumbai

A passer-by spotted a seven-month-old foetus on Monday afternoon in the garbage bin of the Ashtavinayak Society building in the Charkop area.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 39 minutes ago

Mumbai: A seven-month-old foetus has been found dumped in a garbage bin in Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. A passer-by spotted the foetus on Monday afternoon in the garbage bin of the Ashtavinayak Society building in the Charkop area. After being alerted, police reached the spot and sent the foetus to a hospital for post-mortem, a Charkop police official said.

"We are investigating if there is any evidence of concealing the death of a newborn baby and disposing of the body. We are collecting details of pregnant women in the locality as well as those who recently delivered babies," the official said. The post-mortem report is awaited, based on which a case will be registered, the police added.

