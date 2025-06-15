Foetus Found In Chhattisgarh Health Centre Toilet; 12-Year-Old Girl Suspected To Be Pregnant

Dantewada: An aborted foetus was recovered from a toilet in the Community Health Centre at Katekalyan, Chhattisgarh. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that a woman had come, along with her 12-year-old daughter, for treatment at the centre and had been referred to the district-level hospital at Dantewada. The duo went to the toilet and the foetus was recovered from there some time later. The foetus has been sent for post-mortem. It is believed that the girl was carrying the foetus.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai has ordered a detailed probe into the incident by the personnel of Katekalyan Police Station. He said that women staff will be posted at ashrams and hostels to ensure the safety of students. At the same time, inspections will be carried out at these institutions across the district.

The new academic session is to start from June 16. Rai said that a conducive atmosphere for the educational growth of the children will be ensured in the district.

Meanwhile, Katekalyan Zilla Panchayat member Tullika Sharma said that the minor girl, who is assumed to be carrying, is a school-going student. She said, “It is shameful that the school authorities were not aware of the girl being pregnant.”

She said that medical tests of the children residing in hostels are conducted every month. The said girl had gone to her parental house in Katekalyan in April, and by that time, the school authorities were unaware of her condition.

“This means that the school principal and hostel warden have not been paying attention towards the children,” she added. She has charged the officialdom with laxity in duties and not being bothered about what is happening on the ground.

“If these things are happening at the district headquarters, one can very well imagine what is going on in the interiors,” Tullika Sharma said while seeking action against the school principal and the hostel warden.

She said that such instances have a negative impact on the efforts to promote education and shake the confidence of the parents who have to leave their wards in hostels.

She underlined that such instances are bound to repeat if the administration fails to act against the officials. She announced that she will soon take up the matter with the District Collector and seek action against the guilty.

