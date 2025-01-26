ETV Bharat / state

Focus On Women-Centric Schemes Dominates Delhi Poll Campaign Amid Sustainability Concerns

New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections, experts have highlighted the growing focus on women-centric schemes signalling a deeper acknowledgement of women's critical role in shaping electoral outcomes. However, experts have also raised concerns about the sustainability and long-term consequences of relying on populist measures to secure their support.

With women accounting for nearly half of Delhi's electorate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress have prioritized women-focused promises in their campaigns. The BJP's Mahila Samridhi Yojana pledges Rs 2,500 per month to women voters, along with a Rs 21,000 maternity benefit and a Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders.

Similarly, AAP has promised Rs 2,100 per month for women, while Congress has floated its 'Pyari Didi Yojana' with Rs 2,500 monthly cash transfers. While these announcements align with a broader trend in Indian politics, reflected in schemes like Madhya Pradesh's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' and Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin Scheme', critics have question the feasibility of such measures.

Jagdeep Chhokar, founder of poll rights body the Association for Democratic Reforms, expressed skepticism about the efficacy of these schemes. "Freebies only offer short-term relief. Teaching people skills to become self-reliant should be the focus," he said, adding that voters must be made aware of the cost of these benefits, which ultimately come from public funds.

"Even the poorest pay taxes indirectly, whether through GST on essential items or services," he noted. Brinda Karat, CPI(M) leader and activist, views these promises as a double-edged sword. "Such schemes reflect the growing assertion of women as independent citizens, but they often reduce women to mere beneficiaries rather than rights holders," she said.

While welcoming cash transfers as recognition of women's unpaid labour contributing nearly 7 per cent to India's GDP, she emphasized that the narrative must shift toward empowering women with rights, not just sops. Political analysts argue that these promises, though populist, could transform women into more independent voters.

Professor Mohammad Aftab Alam of Aligarh Muslim University highlighted how such schemes can disrupt traditional voting patterns. "Women voters often rely on male family members for political decisions. Targeted welfare measures can empower them to make independent choices," he said.