FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Four-Day Visit To Leh, To Inaugurate Development Projects

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is being accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival in Leh on Saturday. ( Etv Bharat )

Leh: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Leh on July 14 for a four-day visit. She was received at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport by Member of Parliament Haneefa Jan, Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Leh Advocate Tashi Gyalson, DGP Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, Administrative Secretary Shashanka Ala, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Shruti Arora, the State President of the BJP, and other party leaders.

During her four-day visit, she will interact with the LAHDC Leh and the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, and inaugurate various development projects. She will also chair a Credit Outreach Programme with UTLBC Ladakh, highlighting the vital role of credit in promoting financial inclusion and economic development in the region.