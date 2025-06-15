ETV Bharat / state

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Four-Day Visit To Leh, To Inaugurate Development Projects

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began a four-day visit to Leh on July 14, received by senior officials, BJP leaders, and LAHDC representatives.

Etv Bharat
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is being accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival in Leh on Saturday. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2025 at 12:56 AM IST

Updated : June 15, 2025 at 1:23 AM IST

1 Min Read

Leh: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Leh on July 14 for a four-day visit. She was received at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport by Member of Parliament Haneefa Jan, Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Leh Advocate Tashi Gyalson, DGP Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, Administrative Secretary Shashanka Ala, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Shruti Arora, the State President of the BJP, and other party leaders.

During her four-day visit, she will interact with the LAHDC Leh and the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, and inaugurate various development projects. She will also chair a Credit Outreach Programme with UTLBC Ladakh, highlighting the vital role of credit in promoting financial inclusion and economic development in the region.

She will also visit Nyoma, Hanle, Rezang La, and other locations in the Changthang region to review the ongoing developmental works.

Read more: CEC Leh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Seeks Enhanced Support For Ladakh

Leh: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Leh on July 14 for a four-day visit. She was received at Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport by Member of Parliament Haneefa Jan, Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC Leh Advocate Tashi Gyalson, DGP Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, Administrative Secretary Shashanka Ala, Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Shruti Arora, the State President of the BJP, and other party leaders.

During her four-day visit, she will interact with the LAHDC Leh and the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, and inaugurate various development projects. She will also chair a Credit Outreach Programme with UTLBC Ladakh, highlighting the vital role of credit in promoting financial inclusion and economic development in the region.

She will also visit Nyoma, Hanle, Rezang La, and other locations in the Changthang region to review the ongoing developmental works.

Read more: CEC Leh Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Seeks Enhanced Support For Ladakh

Last Updated : June 15, 2025 at 1:23 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FM NIRMALA SITHARAMANNIRMALA SITHARAMAN IN LEHDEVELOPMENT PROJECTSCREDIT OUTREACH PROGRAMME

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.