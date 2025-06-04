Charkhi Dadri (Haryana): With folded hands and a heart filled with gratitude, Ishita Sangwan bowed her head at her village temple in Chhapar before entering the next chapter of her life - taking to the skies. She is all set to fly fighter planes in service of the nation.

On being selected by the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, the 21-year-old from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district underwent a three-year training and successfully completed it as part of the historic first batch of 17 women cadets. Her next destination is Hyderabad, where she will be trained as a pilot in the Indian Armed Forces.

Post training when she returned home, the entire village gathered to celebrate her achievement. While some hugged her, others came with sweets and distributed it. But the only thing common among the crowds was admiration for a woman who had the quiet resolve to dream what no one dared to.

Flying High, Haryana's Ishita Sangwan All Set To Conquer The Skies In Service Of Nation (ETV Bharat)

“After the Supreme Court verdict opened NDA doors to women, Ishita could no longer wait. She was determined to seize the opportunity and wanted to be the first,” said her father, Charan Singh Sangwan, serving as principal of a private school. “Ishita was preparing for JEE when she got to know about the NDA opportunity. She expressed her desire to get into the forces and serve the nation. Her decision was made with steely resolve so there was no hesitation once she made up her mind. Today, we are proud to see her back in village,” he added.

Expressing her love and gratitude for parents, Charan Singh and Anita, Ishita said had they not supported her, she would not have been able to make it. "They have always been supportive of my choices. Also they are my biggest inspiration,” she said, adding, “I want to give a shout out to every girl - be focused, set a goal, work towards it with determination, and believe in yourself. Nothing is impossible.”

As she prepares to take flight, the residents of the small village in Haryana are waiting to see her soar above the skies. "Ishita’s has carved a path sewn with courage and capability. She will inspire generations of young Indian women ready to serve the nation," said her villagers.