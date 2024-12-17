Flyer Arrested At Jaipur Airport For Smuggling Gold Paste Worth Rs 2 Cr In Underwear

Jaipur: A flyer from Sharjah was nabbed at Jaipur airport on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling gold paste worth over Rs 2 crore by concealing inside his underwear.

According to the Customs Department officials, the passenger had arrived at Jaipur International Airport by a flight from Sharjah and was heading for the Customs clearance when officials got suspicious by his movement and stopped him for frisking.

On questioning, the passenger was unable to give a satisfactory answer and denied carrying any illegal materials with him. During X-ray screening and a thorough checking, about 3.5 kg of gold was recovered from his underwear. He was carrying gold in the form of paste and its value is said to be over Rs 2 crore, officials said.

A team of Customs Department has seized the smuggled gold under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 and the accused was arrested. Customs officials are presently interrogating him, officials said.

Meanwhile, Customs Department officials are trying to gather information about those involved with the accused. Along with tracing the gold smuggling network, efforts are on to find out where and to whom the gold paste was to be delivered.

Earlier in the day, a flyer was arrested at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 50 lakh by hiding it in her rectum. The woman had arrived by Air India flight from Katmandu.