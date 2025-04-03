Behind The Music Of Rongali Bihu, Flute Makers Of Assam Village Struggle With Low Earning To Keep Tradition Alive

Morigaon: Rongali Bihu, the festival that ushers in the Assamese New Year, is not complete till vibrant music, particularly the tunes of the flute, echo all around to the accompaniment of dhol, taal, pepa, and gogona setting the rhythm. But the slender and cylindrical flute crafted from bamboo, that lends charm to powerful melodies and breathes life into Bihu songs, has not been as soothingly rewarding for its makers, who struggle to survive while trying to keep the artistry alive.

The community of flute makers belonging to Tripura Satsara Village, in Morigaon district, has been making flutes for decades and that has been their only means of sustenance. The village is witness to generations of flute-makers who cut bamboo, shape it, create the hollow, and tune it before sending them off to markets across the state.

The Music Of Rongali Bihu: Flute Makers Of Tripura Village Battle With Low Earning, Yet Keep Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

The Tripura Satsara village gets its name from Assam's sister state, as years ago, a group of people from Tripura came here to settle and started making the flute.

With Rongali Bihu round the corner, these flute makers are the busiest but that does not fill their coffers. Despite the hard work involved, the craftsmen earn Rs 10,000-15,000 per month, barely enough for supporting their families.

The Music Of Rongali Bihu: Flute Makers Of Tripura Village Battle With Low Earning, Yet Keep Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

“We are doing this work for the last 50 years starting from my grandfather to his father, ever since they settled here. Today, our entire family works to make flutes,” says Pratima Bhowmick, a flute maker from the village.

Though the demand for flutes peaks during Rongali Bihu, the artisans who- work tirelessly to meet the orders, are left disheartened. "We do not get good value for our flutes. This is a seasonal product and we slog throughout the year. Even then, our earning is far far less," she adds. The flutes made by these artists are available in markets of Guwahati, Tezpur, Nagaon, and Jorhat and also supplied to other places during Durga Puja and Ras Mahotsav.

The Music Of Rongali Bihu: Flute Makers Of Tripura Village Battle With Low Earning, Yet Keep Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

“A part of our work starts from September, before Durga Puja, and continues through Ras Mahotsav which ends in November, and then comes the Bihu season," explains Bokul Sarkar, another artisan.

Even after the cost of raw materials went up, buyers never paid more for handcrafted instruments, the artisans say. "In today's world where electronic music is ruling the roost, the market for handmade flutes is dwindling," Sarkar adds while Pratima cribs about family expenses going up as the earning remains the same.

The Music Of Rongali Bihu: Flute Makers Of Tripura Village Battle With Low Earning, Yet Keep Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

Another major complaint the artisans have is lack of recognition. "Neither do we get recognition nor government support. But look at other artisans. They receive help and aid but are overlooked. We are deprived of financial assistance. The government is doing everything to promote Bihu but does not pay heed to our problems,” says a local artisan.

Strangely, when when the current crop of artisans is crying foul about not getting their due, the younger generation still chooses to stay in the village and continue the craft. Many youngsters work with their parents to make flutes alongside their studies and household chores.

The Music Of Rongali Bihu: Flute Makers Of Tripura Village Battle With Low Earning, Yet Keep Tradition Alive (ETV Bharat)

“We have got this artistry from our ancestors and it is our legacy. Even in the face of adversity, we would not want to desert the craft that took ages for our forefathers to perfect,” says a young artisan.

But for how long can this tradition survive under financial strain is a question that lingers in the minds of the elder artisans. "Without better remuneration and recognition, this age-old craft may disappear. The flute is an integral part of Rongali Bihu for centuries. But how long can we survive if we are not bailed out with aid and recognition," asks Bokul Sarkar.