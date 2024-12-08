ETV Bharat / state

Fluorescent Tapes Tied On Stray Animals To Prevent Road Accidents In Pilibhit

Pilibhit: The administration of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district has come up with a unique initiative to combat rising incidents of stray cattle colliding with speeding vehicles during night. It has started tying reflective fluorescent tapes around the necks and horns of stray cows and bulls.

The drive has been initiated under the traffic safety month by the traffic police and Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO) in Pilibhit. These fluorescent strips, that reflect in the dark when a vehicle's headlight falls on it, are sure to draw attention of the drivers, prompting one to reduce the speed of the vehicle and thereby help in avoiding road accidents.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Virendra Kumar said this scheme will help reducing road accidents and saving lives. Under the campaign, reflective tapes have been put on 450 stray bulls and the cost of this initiative is around Rs 400 per animal, he said adding that even black-haired animals will be instantly visible due to these reflective tapes.